Advertisement

CRCSD applies for waiver to continue all-online learning after Thanksgiving break

Posted on by Izabela Zaluska
  • 8
    Shares

Grant Wood Elementary in Cedar Rapids, 645 26th St SE. — Zak Neumann/Little Village

The Cedar Rapids Community School District (CRCSD) has applied for another waiver from the Iowa Department of Education (DOE) to extend virtual learning by another two weeks following Thanksgiving break, Superintendent Noreen Bush announced on Tuesday in a message to families.

CRCSD began district-wide remote learning on Thursday, Nov. 12, after its two-week waiver was approved by the DOE. In-person instruction was scheduled to resume on Monday, Nov. 30.

During a Board of Education meeting last week, Bush said the district will be paying attention to three main metrics to determine whether or not another waiver will be requested. Those metrics included staff absences, impact on the healthcare system and Linn County’s COVID-19 positivity rate. Bush added that the district would like to see the positivity rate go below 20 percent.

Advertisement

Linn County’s 14-day average positivity rate in its COVID-19 tests was 19.1 percent as of 10 a.m. on Tuesday, according to numbers from the Iowa Department of Public Health. This was the first time the county’s 14-day average positivity rate was below 20 percent since Nov. 7.

Bush noted the slight decline in her message but added that “it has not been significant” and that the county has seen spikes following holidays, such as after Labor Day and Halloween.

“Additionally, the area healthcare system continues to be strained, and our CRCSD employees continue to be impacted with isolations, quarantines or positive cases,” Bush said.

If the waiver is approved by DOE, students will have all-online instruction from Nov. 30 to Dec. 11, with in-person instruction scheduled to resume on Dec. 14. Bush said students might be able to return to in-person instruction by Dec. 7 if the situation improves. Families should know by Dec. 3 whether or not that will happen.


  • 8
    Shares
Thoughts? Tips? A cute picture of a dog? Share them with LV » editor@littlevillagemag.com

Advertisement

Advertisement

For $15/mo you get FilmScene Member and Englert Friend benefits and help secure our future.

Advertisement

ORDER NOW

Summer Programs 2020

Get 150+ local restaurants delivered to your door in the Iowa City & Cedar Rapids areas!

Advertisement

New Year, New Career!

Free Help Desk & Systems Admin Education available to Iowans impacted by COVID.

Sign Up Today

Advertisement

World of Bikes presents:

GET GEARED UP FOR WINTER

Come talk with our experts about ways to stay on the bike this winter! Find out more at World of Bikes.

Get Started

The Future is Unwritten

You look to Little Village for today’s stories. Your sustaining support will help us write tomorrow’s.

Regular

$10/mo or $120/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
The cost of doing this work really adds up! Your contribution at this level will cover telephone and internet expenses for one month at the LV editorial offices.
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

Italic

$20/mo or $240/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
$240 is enough to cover one month’s costs for sending out our weekly entertainment newsletter, The Weekender. Make a contribution at this level to put a little more oomph on your support and your weekend.
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

Bold

$30/mo or $360/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
LittleVillageMag.com connects eastern Iowa culture with the world. Your contribution at this level will cover the site’s hosting costs for three months. A bold move for our boldest supporters!
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

All monthly and annual contributors receive:

  • Recognition on our Supporters page (aliases welcome)
  • Exclusive early access when we release new half-price gift cards
  • Access to a secret Facebook group where you can connect with other supporters and discuss the latest news and upcoming events (and maybe swap pet pics?) with the LV staff
  • Invitations to periodic publisher chats (held virtually for now) to meet with Matt and give him a piece of your mind, ask your burning questions and hear more about the future plans for Little Village, Bread & Butter Magazine, Witching Hour Festival and our other endeavors.

Advertisement

Randy's Flooring is a local, employee-owned retailed that has been part of the Corridor for over 40 years, delivering quality and value through the largest selection of carpet, tile, hardwood, window treatments, and specialty products supported by the knowledgeable staff and in-house flooring designers who can help transform residential and commercial spaces.

 
Get Started