Johnson County surpasses 5,000 COVID-19 cases

The number of people in Johnson County who have tested positive for COVID-19 surpassed 5,000 on Monday, as the Iowa Department of Public Health reported another 12 confirmed cases of the virus in the county during the 24-hour period ending at 10 a.m. The new cases brought the total number of county residents who have tested positive to 5,001.

Johnson County is one of three counties in Iowa which has had more than 5,000 cases. Polk (15,337 confirmed cases) and Woodbury (5,011 confirmed cases) are the other two counties. Adjusting for population differences, Johnson County has more cases per capita (3,306 per 100,000 residents) than Polk (3,148 cases per 100,000 residents), but fewer than Woodbury (4,887 cases per 100,000 residents).

According to IDPH, 27 Johnson County residents have died from the virus, and 2,602 residents have recovered. The department automatically classifies anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19 to be recovered after 28 days, unless it has been informed of ongoing symptoms.

There were 2,372 active cases of COVID-19 in Johnson County as of 10 a.m. on Monday, according to IDPH data.

The rate of new cases in Johnson County has substantially declined over the past two weeks. On Monday, the county’s 14-day average positivity rate in its COVID-19 tests was 6.8 percent. Two weeks earlier, the 14-day average was 23.5 percent.

Statewide, IDPH reported another 624 new cases of COVID-19 between 10 a.m. on Sunday and 10 a.m. on Monday, including 24 new cases in Linn County. The newly reported cases increase the state’s total number of confirmed cases to 80,633.

Linn County has had a total of 3,789 residents test positive.

IDPH also reported another death from the virus during the 24-hour period ending at 10 a.m. on Monday, bringing the state’s COVID-19 death toll to 1,266.







