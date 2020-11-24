Advertisement

COVID-19: Iowa records 78 deaths over the weekend; hospitalizations decline slightly ahead of Thanksgiving travel

Posted on by Paul Brennan
  • 23
    Shares

Pixabay

Another 8,689 Iowans tested positive for COVID-19 between 10 a.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. on Monday, including 263 residents of Johnson County and 589 residents of Linn County, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.

The new cases bring the total number of Iowans who have tested positive for the virus to 211,722.

During that same 72-hour period, IDPH reported another 78 deaths from the virus. The deceased include six residents of Linn County. As of 10 a.m. on Monday, Iowa’s COVID-19 death toll stood at 2,205.

Advertisement

The number of outbreaks in Iowa’s long-term care facilities increased by one since Friday, with IDPH reporting 120 such outbreaks on Monday morning.

The number of patients with COVID-19 in Iowa’s hospitals declined over the weekend, from 1,447 on Friday to 1,333, according to IDPH. The number of those patients being treated in intensive care units declined by two patients between Friday and Monday, going from 275 to 273.

The decrease in the number of hospitalized patients — IDPH does not publish information on how many of the 117 patients no longer listed as hospitalized died, were transferred to long-term care facilities or were considered healthy enough to be sent home — is not enough to relieve the pressure Iowa hospitals are facing.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in Iowa have increased by 337 percent over the last two months. On Sept. 23, as the current surge was beginning, IDPH reported 305 patients with confirmed cases of the virus in the state’s hospitals.

Like in other states, the ongoing surge in Iowa is being driven by small gatherings of family and friends. To reduce the potential spread of the virus over Thanksgiving, the CDC has recommended people limit their holiday gathering to individuals already living in their households. Hundreds of thousands of Americans appear to be ignoring that advice, judging by statistics from the Transportation Safety Administration (TSA).

Jordan Sellergren/Little Village

On Friday, 1,019,836 travelers passed through TSA checkpoints at airports. It was the first time since March 16 that 1,000,000 travelers or more going through checkpoints. On Saturday, TSA recorded 984,369 travelers, and on Sunday that number jumped to 1,047,934 people passing through airport checkpoints.

Those statistics, of course, do not reflect the number of Americans driving to Thanksgiving gatherings.

Advertisement

During her news conference last Thursday, Gov. Kim Reynolds was asked what her recommendation was to people considering having Thanksgiving with people outside their immediate households.

“As you gather through the holiday — we put an indoor gathering limit in place just to try to do everything we can right now to minimize the spread — so just be conscientious of your surroundings, who you’re bringing in, and practice mitigation efforts,” Reynolds replied.

SIGN UP TODAY

Subscribe for daily news updates from Little Village

SUBSCRIBE

The governor’s latest emergency health proclamation bans indoor gatherings of more than 15 people, although that ban has several exceptions.

But beyond that 15-person limit she has mandated, the governor said she is relying on people to follow common-sense precautions.

“Iowans know what to do,” Reynolds said. “They’ll do the right thing. They’re responsible.”


  • 23
    Shares
Thoughts? Tips? A cute picture of a dog? Share them with LV » editor@littlevillagemag.com

Advertisement

Advertisement

For $15/mo you get FilmScene Member and Englert Friend benefits and help secure our future.

Advertisement

ORDER NOW

Summer Programs 2020

Get 150+ local restaurants delivered to your door in the Iowa City & Cedar Rapids areas!

Advertisement

New Year, New Career!

Free Help Desk & Systems Admin Education available to Iowans impacted by COVID.

Sign Up Today

Advertisement

World of Bikes presents:

GET GEARED UP FOR WINTER

Come talk with our experts about ways to stay on the bike this winter! Find out more at World of Bikes.

Get Started

The Future is Unwritten

You look to Little Village for today’s stories. Your sustaining support will help us write tomorrow’s.

Regular

$10/mo or $120/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
The cost of doing this work really adds up! Your contribution at this level will cover telephone and internet expenses for one month at the LV editorial offices.
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

Italic

$20/mo or $240/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
$240 is enough to cover one month’s costs for sending out our weekly entertainment newsletter, The Weekender. Make a contribution at this level to put a little more oomph on your support and your weekend.
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

Bold

$30/mo or $360/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
LittleVillageMag.com connects eastern Iowa culture with the world. Your contribution at this level will cover the site’s hosting costs for three months. A bold move for our boldest supporters!
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

All monthly and annual contributors receive:

  • Recognition on our Supporters page (aliases welcome)
  • Exclusive early access when we release new half-price gift cards
  • Access to a secret Facebook group where you can connect with other supporters and discuss the latest news and upcoming events (and maybe swap pet pics?) with the LV staff
  • Invitations to periodic publisher chats (held virtually for now) to meet with Matt and give him a piece of your mind, ask your burning questions and hear more about the future plans for Little Village, Bread & Butter Magazine, Witching Hour Festival and our other endeavors.

Advertisement

Randy's Flooring is a local, employee-owned retailed that has been part of the Corridor for over 40 years, delivering quality and value through the largest selection of carpet, tile, hardwood, window treatments, and specialty products supported by the knowledgeable staff and in-house flooring designers who can help transform residential and commercial spaces.

 
Get Started