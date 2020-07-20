COVID-19: Iowa nearing 39,000 confirmed cases while Linn and Johnson counties continue to see daily double-digit increases







The Iowa Department of Public Health reported another 343 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa from 10 a.m. on Sunday to 10 a.m. on Monday. This brings the total number of cases in the state to 38,907.

The statewide positivity rate — the percentage of people being tested who were confirmed as having COVID-19 — for the 24-hour period ending at 10 a.m. on Monday was 7.2 percent.

There are 221 people hospitalized across the state, with 76 of the patients in the ICU, according to IDPH.

The department also reported one death due to COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths in the state caused by the virus to 793.

Another 12 Johnson County residents tested positive for the virus during the 24-hour period, according to IDPH. The county’s total is now 1,631.

The positivity rate during the same time period was 4.5 percent.

IDPH also reported 17 cases in Linn County, bringing the county’s total to 1,583. The positivity rate during the last 24-hour reporting period was 6.5 percent.

This is the county’s eighth day of consecutive double-digit increases. The county’s highest streak of consecutive double-digit increases happened in early April with 10 days, followed by eight days of double-digit increases at the end of April.

IDPH is reporting 27,950 Iowans have recovered from the virus, as of Monday at 10 a.m. A total of 996 Johnson County residents and 1,226 Linn County residents have recovered.

The department changed how it counts recovered cases at the end of last month. The department now considers anyone who tests positive to be recovered after 28 days unless the department is informed otherwise.







