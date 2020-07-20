Advertisement

COVID-19: Iowa nearing 39,000 confirmed cases while Linn and Johnson counties continue to see daily double-digit increases

Posted on by Izabela Zaluska
  • 48
    Shares

Jordan Sellergren/Little Village

The Iowa Department of Public Health reported another 343 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa from 10 a.m. on Sunday to 10 a.m. on Monday. This brings the total number of cases in the state to 38,907.

The statewide positivity rate — the percentage of people being tested who were confirmed as having COVID-19 — for the 24-hour period ending at 10 a.m. on Monday was 7.2 percent.

There are 221 people hospitalized across the state, with 76 of the patients in the ICU, according to IDPH.

The department also reported one death due to COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths in the state caused by the virus to 793.

Another 12 Johnson County residents tested positive for the virus during the 24-hour period, according to IDPH. The county’s total is now 1,631.

The positivity rate during the same time period was 4.5 percent.

IDPH also reported 17 cases in Linn County, bringing the county’s total to 1,583. The positivity rate during the last 24-hour reporting period was 6.5 percent.

This is the county’s eighth day of consecutive double-digit increases. The county’s highest streak of consecutive double-digit increases happened in early April with 10 days, followed by eight days of double-digit increases at the end of April.

IDPH is reporting 27,950 Iowans have recovered from the virus, as of Monday at 10 a.m. A total of 996 Johnson County residents and 1,226 Linn County residents have recovered.

The department changed how it counts recovered cases at the end of last month. The department now considers anyone who tests positive to be recovered after 28 days unless the department is informed otherwise.


  • 48
    Shares
Thoughts? Tips? A cute picture of a dog? Share them with LV » editor@littlevillagemag.com

Advertisement

ORDER NOW

Summer Programs 2020

Get 150+ local restaurants delivered to your door in the Iowa City & Cedar Rapids areas!

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO US!

July 2020 marks Little Village’s 19th anniversary. With our community of readers alongside us, we’ll be ready for what the next 19 have in store.

BECOME A SUPPORTER:

Regular

$10/mo or $120/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
The cost of doing this work really adds up! Your contribution at this level will cover telephone and internet expenses for one month at the LV editorial offices.
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

Italic

$20/mo or $240/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
$240 is enough to cover one month’s costs for sending out our weekly entertainment newsletter, The Weekender. Make a contribution at this level to put a little more oomph on your support and your weekend.
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

Bold

$30/mo or $360/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
LittleVillageMag.com connects eastern Iowa culture with the world. Your contribution at this level will cover the site’s hosting costs for three months. A bold move for our boldest supporters!
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

All monthly and annual contributors receive:

  • Recognition on our Supporters page (aliases welcome)
  • Exclusive early access when we release new half-price gift cards
  • Access to a secret Facebook group where you can connect with other supporters and discuss the latest news and upcoming events (and maybe swap pet pics?) with the LV staff
  • Invitations to periodic publisher chats (held virtually for now) to meet with Matt and give him a piece of your mind, ask your burning questions and hear more about the future plans for Little Village, Bread & Butter Magazine, Witching Hour Festival and our other endeavors.