Cooling centers around the Des Moines metro and Ames

It’s hot. Really hot. On Thursday, around 150 million Americans were under heat alerts, with temperatures across the Midwest exceeding 100 degrees Fahrenheit.

“Even those places that are used to extreme heat have never seen as hot as it is now for as long as it’s been,” President Joe Biden said Thursday, directing the Department of Labor to issue a hazard alert for workers in construction, agriculture and other outdoor jobs. “Even those who deny that we’re in the midst of a climate crisis can’t deny the impact extreme heat is having on Americans.”

Public health experts recommend communities under a heat warning, including all of Iowa, drink lots of water, utilize cars or public transportation rather than walking, and spend as much time as possible in an air-conditioned place.

Central Iowa residents in need of a reprieve from the heat are encouraged to utilize dozens of designated cooling sites. Browse the list below for locations and open hours, and if you need transport to a cooling station, take a free ride on a DART bus through Friday, July 28.

Want to cool down while catching some sun? Plan a visit to a public pool or splash pad in Des Moines, West Des Moines, Clive, Ankeny, Altoona, Norwalk and Ames. Most charge between $5-10 for entry, with special rates for families and/or season passes.

Des Moines

The Animal Rescue League of Iowa – Main Location, 5452 NE 22nd St

Open Monday-Friday, 9:30 a.m.-7 p.m.; Saturday & Sunday, 9:30 a.m.-7 p.m.

Central Library, 1000 Grand Ave

Open Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-8 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sunday, 1-5 p.m.

Creative Visions, 1343 13th St

Open Monday-Thursday 9 a.m.- 6 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

East Side Library, 2559 Hubbell Ave

Open Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Forest Avenue Library, 1326 Forest Ave

Open Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Fourmile Community Recreation Center, 3711 Easton Blvd

Open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-7:45 p.m.

Franklin Avenue Library, 5000 Franklin Ave

Open Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sunday, 1-5 p.m.

Merle Hay Mall, 3850 Merle Hay Rd

Open Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. and Sunday, 12-5 p.m.

Nahas Aquatic Center, 1101 Porter Ave

Open Monday-Friday, 1-6:30 p.m. (1-7:30 p.m. from July 29-Aug. 13); Saturday, 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sunday, 1-5 p.m.

North Side Library, 3516 Fifth Ave

Open Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Northwest Aquatic Center, 4915 Ave

Open Monday-Friday, 1-6:30 p.m. (1-7:30 p.m. from July 29-Aug. 13); Saturday, 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sunday, 1-5 p.m.

Norwoodville Senior Center, 3077 NE 46th Ave

Open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Pioneer Columbus Community Recreation Center, 2100 SE 5th St

Open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-7:45 p.m.

Polk County Health Department, 2100 SE 5th St

Open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

South Side Library, 1111 Porter Ave

Open Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

South Ridge Mall, 1111 E Army Post Rd

Open Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. and Sunday, 12-6 p.m.

Teachout Aquatic Center, 2601 Hubbell Ave

Open Monday-Friday, 1-6:30 p.m. (1-7:30 p.m. from July 29-Aug. 13); Saturday, 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sunday, 1-5 p.m.

Wellmark YMCA, 501 Grand Ave

Open Monday-Thursday, 5 a.m.-9 p.m.; Friday, 5 a.m.-8 p.m.; Saturday, 7 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sunday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

West Des Moines

American Legion Park Sprayground, 301 Vine St

Open daily, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Jordan Creek Town Center, 101 Jordan Creek Pkwy

Open Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m.-9 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

West Des Moines Public Library, 4000 Mills Civic Pkwy

Open Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Ames

Ames Public Library, 515 Douglas Ave

Open Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sunday, 1-5 p.m.

Community Center, 515 Clark Ave

Open Monday-Friday, 6 a.m.-9 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m.- 2 p.m.; Sunday, 2-8 p.m.

Other cities

Ankeny Kirkendall Public Library, 1250 SW District Dr

Open Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sunday, 1-5 p.m.

Clive Public Library, 1900 NW 114th St

Open Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-8 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m.- 6 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sunday, 1-5 p.m.

Grimes Public Library, 500 N James St

Open Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-8 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sunday, 1-5 p.m.

Johnston Public Library, 6700 Merle Hay Rd

Open Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-8 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m.; Sunday, 1-5 p.m.

Newton Public Library, 101 W 4th St

Open Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Norwalk Easter Public Library, 1051 North Ave

Open Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Pleasant Hill Public Library, 5151 Maple Dr

Open Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sunday, 1-5 p.m.

Urbandale Public Library, 3520 86th St

Open Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-8:30 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sunday, 12-6 p.m.

Waukee Public Library, 950 S Warrior Ln

Open Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m.-8 p.m.; Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Waukee Public Safety Building, 1300 SE L.A. Grant Pkwy

Open Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sunday, 2-5 p.m.

Isaac Hamlet contributed to this article.