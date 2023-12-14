CommUnity seeks community support as Project Holiday returns for its 36th year





This holiday season, CommUnity Crisis Services and Food Bank will provide all the necessary groceries to prepare a full holiday meal to almost 1,300 families in Johnson County. The Project Holiday program is in its 36th year, and the need for food bank assistance is greater than ever.

“We’ve seen the need for food assistance skyrocket in the past few years with no sign of letting up any time soon,” Krystal Kabela, manager of the food bank, said in a statement about Project Holiday. “With the high need comes an increased need for donations to purchase food and volunteers to distribute meals. Without our donors and volunteers, we really can’t do what we do.”

Advertisement

CommUnity Food Bank relies on individual donors for about 75 percent of the funding that keeps its doors open and lights on. A donation of $30 would cover the cost of one family’s holiday meal. Information about how to donate is on CommUnity’s site.

The food bank is also looking for volunteers to help with the distribution of Project Holiday bundles at its Pepperwood Plaza location (1045 Hwy 6 East in Iowa City), as well as help with home delivery of the holiday items to families who cannot come to the food bank. Information about how to volunteer is available through the Project Holiday page on CommUnity’s site.