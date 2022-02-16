Coe College welcomes award-winning author and educator Viet Thanh Nguyen

Viet Thanh Nguyen Wednesday, Feb. 16 at 7:30 p.m., Coe College, Cedar Rapids and Online, Free-$10

Vietnamese-American author and educator Viet Thanh Nguyen is presenting at Coe College’s K. Raymond Clark Contemporary Issues Forum on Wednesday, Feb. 16 at 7:30 p.m. The event is being held in person at the Sinclair Auditorium and will also be available online. Livestream access is $10.

The event is free to Coe students and staff, $10 for the general public and $5 for seniors and non-Coe students. Tickets for the in-person event are available through the Coe box office.

Nguyen’s 2015 debut novel, The Sympathizer, which was released 40 years to the month after the fall of Saigon (the book’s opening scene), won the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction, the Dayton Literary Peace Prize and several other honors.

He has also written prize-winning short stories and nonfiction, as well as earned awards for research, mentoring and teaching at the University of Southern California. His most recent novel, The Committed, was published in 2021 and is the sequel to The Sympathizer.

