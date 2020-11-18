Advertisement

Chuck Grassley tests positive for COVID-19, misses a Senate vote for the first time in 27 years

Posted on by Paul Brennan
  • 43
    Shares

Video still of Sen. Chuck Grassley presiding over the Senate Judiciary Committee’s consideration of Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination, Sept. 28, 2018.

Late on Tuesday afternoon, Sen. Chuck Grassley announced on Twitter he had tested positive for COVID-19. The 87-year-old, who is the longest serving Republican in the U.S. Senate, said he is “feeling good + will keep up on my work for the ppl of Iowa from home” as he self-quarantines.

Grassley’s office disclosed on Tuesday morning, the senior senator was already isolating after learning he had been exposed to someone who tested positive for the virus, but did not say who he had been in contact with.

Grassley was in the Senate chamber on Monday.

Because he is in self-quarantine, Grassley missed a vote in the Senate for the first time since 1993. Grassley absence from the Senate floor contributed to the defeat of President Trump’s latest nominee to the Federal Reserve Board.

Judy Shelton’s nomination failed after two Republicans — Mitt Romney of Utah and Susan Collins of Maine — joined all the Senate Democrats in opposing making Shelton one of the seven members of the Federal Reserve’s Board of Governors. Shelton’s nomination received widespread pushback from economists, because she hold a variety of fringe views on economic matters and is considered someone who would undermine the function of the Federal Reserve. If confirmed, she would serve a 14-year term.

Grassley has supported every Trump nominee presented to the Senate for confirmation, and Shelton is no exception. Shelton is also supported by Republican Sen. Rick Scott, who, like Grassley, was absent on Tuesday because he is self-quarantining due to COVID-19 exposure.

If both Grassley and Scott had been present to vote for Shelton, the vote would have been tied, and Vice President Mike Pence would have cast the deciding vote in Shelton’s favor.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is expected to reintroduce Sheldon’s nomination again before the end of the year.

Grassley is the second high-profile Iowa Republican to test positive for COVID-19. Last Thursday, Representative-elect Ashley Hinson announced she had the virus. Hinson said she was asymptomatic, but discovered she was positive because the House of Representatives, which is controlled by Democrats, required incoming freshmen legislators to be tested before attending orientation classes.

The Senate, which is controlled by Republicans, does not require testing for COVID-19.

Advertisement

Grassley’s current term runs through 2022. In February, Grassley told reporters he hadn’t yet decided whether he would run for reelection. Grassley has been in elected office at the state or federal level continuously since 1959.

Grassley is currently the president pro tempore of the Senate. It is a largely symbolic position, and by a tradition dating back to 1890, it is held by the long-serving member of the majority party. Being president pro tempore does, however, place Grassley third in line for the presidency, behind the vice president and the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

SIGN UP TODAY

Subscribe for daily news updates from Little Village

SUBSCRIBE


  • 43
    Shares
Thoughts? Tips? A cute picture of a dog? Share them with LV » editor@littlevillagemag.com

Advertisement

Advertisement

ORDER NOW

Summer Programs 2020

Get 150+ local restaurants delivered to your door in the Iowa City & Cedar Rapids areas!

Advertisement

New Year, New Career!

Free Help Desk & Systems Admin Education available to Iowans impacted by COVID.

Sign Up Today

Advertisement

World of Bikes presents:

GET GEARED UP FOR WINTER

Come talk with our experts about ways to stay on the bike this winter! Find out more at World of Bikes.

Get Started

The Future is Unwritten

You look to Little Village for today’s stories. Your sustaining support will help us write tomorrow’s.

Regular

$10/mo or $120/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
The cost of doing this work really adds up! Your contribution at this level will cover telephone and internet expenses for one month at the LV editorial offices.
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

Italic

$20/mo or $240/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
$240 is enough to cover one month’s costs for sending out our weekly entertainment newsletter, The Weekender. Make a contribution at this level to put a little more oomph on your support and your weekend.
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

Bold

$30/mo or $360/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
LittleVillageMag.com connects eastern Iowa culture with the world. Your contribution at this level will cover the site’s hosting costs for three months. A bold move for our boldest supporters!
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

All monthly and annual contributors receive:

  • Recognition on our Supporters page (aliases welcome)
  • Exclusive early access when we release new half-price gift cards
  • Access to a secret Facebook group where you can connect with other supporters and discuss the latest news and upcoming events (and maybe swap pet pics?) with the LV staff
  • Invitations to periodic publisher chats (held virtually for now) to meet with Matt and give him a piece of your mind, ask your burning questions and hear more about the future plans for Little Village, Bread & Butter Magazine, Witching Hour Festival and our other endeavors.

Advertisement

Randy's Flooring is a local, employee-owned retailed that has been part of the Corridor for over 40 years, delivering quality and value through the largest selection of carpet, tile, hardwood, window treatments, and specialty products supported by the knowledgeable staff and in-house flooring designers who can help transform residential and commercial spaces.

 
Get Started