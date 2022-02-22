Charli XCX, Father John Misty to headline 13th 80/35, with Jamila Woods, Japanese Breakfast and more

80/35 Festival Friday and Saturday, July 8-9, Western Gateway Park, Des Moines

80/35 is coming back to Des Moines for its 13th year, after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19. Des Moines Music Coalition (DMMC), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, has announced its 2022 headliners: English singer/songwriter Charli XCX and indie folk darling (and Fleet Foxes alum) Father John Misty. Supporting acts include Chicago songwriter and poet Jamila Woods, experimental pop’s Japanese Breakfast, synth-pop quartet Future Islands and more (full lineup below). The music festival takes place in downtown Des Moines’ Western Gateway Park on Friday and Saturday, July 8 and 9.

The festival will present over 40 acts on its three stages. Two of the stages are free. Pop-up stages will also feature performances throughout the two-day event.

Every year since 2008, aside from the 2020-21 break, DMMC has presented 80/35 and invested the proceeds back into Des Moines’ local scene through music education for local youth; Music University, their professional development conference; local artist showcases; and advocacy for the growth of Des Moines’ music economy.

Tickets will be available Feb. 25 starting at 10 a.m. If you are a Des Moines Music Coalition member, you can purchase early bird tickets now. Two-day general admission tickets are $95. A VIP two-day pass is $195 and includes access to the VIP Lounge, where festival attendees will find drinks; air conditioned bathrooms; and discounted mixed drinks, beer and wine. VIP ticket-holders get six free drinks, free catered meals in the evenings, $5 merchandise credit and free access to the Music Coalition Lounge. Access to the Music Coalition Lounge is also available as a $25 add-on, providing shaded seating and an expanded selection of beer, mixed drinks and wine.

LINEUP

Friday:

Father John Misty

Japanese Breakfast

Guided by Voices

Tkay Maidza

Pachyman

Meet Me @ The Altar

Hannah Marks: Outsider, Outlier

Saturday:

Charli XCX

Future Islands

Jamila Woods

MonoNeon

The Envy Corps

Vended

BLACKSTARKIDS

Haiku Hands

Geese

Evann McIntosh

Miloe

Many more bands yet to be announced!

