Central Iowa celebrates Cinco de Mayo!

It’s Cinco de Mayo, a day to celebrate — but not, as you might have heard, Mexico’s independence day. Mexico’s Independence Day is Sept. 16. Cinco de Mayo celebrates the victory of a vastly outnumbered Mexican army over French forces at the Battle of Puebla in 1862. (France was trying to crush a revolt against an Austrian archduke it had installed as emperor of Mexico. It’s a long story.) The battle and its causes may have been largely forgotten in the U.S., but May 5 has become established as an annual celebration of Mexican culture.

Although you won’t be able to leave your house without stumbling on a 2-for-1 margarita deal, the events highlighted below offer a little more nuance to the cultural celebration of this holiday.

Thursday, May 5

Cinco de Mayo Celebration with Jaylen Cavil — 8 p.m.

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with Iowa House District 36 candidate Jaylen Cavil by enjoying tamales by Denver Foote. There will also be other meat options available for those with dietary differences. You must register for the event for further details.

<a href="https://iamjplaza.bandcamp.com/track/figado">FIGADO by J. PLAZA</a>

Cinco de Mayo w/J Plaza and guests — 9 p.m.

Lefty’s Live Music will be hosting nationally acclaimed artist J Plaza from Minneapolis. He will be joined by local artists Doozy, Late Street, Sinister Karnie and Blak Friday. Presale tickets are $15; admission is $20 at the door.

Latin Heritage Show — 10 p.m.

The stage at the Garden will be filled with Latinx drag performers for a Latin Heritage Show hosted by Synitha DeMornay Sanchez. After the show, the stage will turn into a dance floor for a dance party! No cover; if you’d like to reserve a table, you need to message the venue before 6 p.m. day of show.

Saturday, May 7

Festival Cinco de Mayo — 12 p.m.

Historic Valley Junction Foundation presents their 16th annual Festival Cinco de Mayo. Enjoy Mexican food, artwork, live music, dancing and family activities from 12-10 p.m. This will be celebration of Mexican heritage and the Mexican community that lead James Jordan to success by bringing a railroad system to Des Moines. There will also be a crowning of a Cinco de Mayo King and Queen. Mariachis Los Aguilares, Guitarras ATM and Escencia Añeja will perform.