Cedar Rapids schools will allow volunteers and visitors in buildings during class hours again, starting in January

Volunteers will once again be allowed in the buildings of the Cedar Rapids Community School District during school hours starting on Monday, Jan. 3, the district announced on Friday. Volunteers and most visitors had been banned from the school buildings while classes were in session, as part of the district’s COVID-19 mitigation efforts.

The prohibition on most visitors will also end on Jan. 3.

“Note that masks are required for volunteers and visitors,” CRCSD said in a statement about the policy change.

Anyone interested in volunteering in a Cedar Rapids school can fill out an online application. Information regarding volunteer opportunities is available on the district’s site.

The Iowa City Community School District, which adopted the same restrictions on volunteers to help lessen the possibility of virus transmission, has not announced any changes.

“Due to health and safety guidance, volunteers are only being permitted outside of the normal school day,” according to ICCSD’s site.

