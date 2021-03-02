Advertisement

Cedar Rapids school board selects Scot Reisinger to fill vacancy

Posted on by Izabela Zaluska
Scott Reisinger, Cedar Rapids’ new school board member, is currently the director of student services at the University of Iowa’s College of Public Health.

The Cedar Rapids Board of Education unanimously voted on Friday to appoint Scot Reisinger to the school board. The board announced last month they would fill the vacancy following the death of board member Gary Anhalt by appointment.

“Mr. Scot Reisinger is a highly qualified candidate who resides in the school district with his family and brings with him a passion for public school, education and a wealth of experience working with students,” Board President Nancy Humbles said during the special meeting. “As a public school advocate, Mr. Reisinger states that if appointed, he is excited to help steer and direct the vision and serve as a voice for students, staff, and community of the Cedar Rapids School District.”

Reisinger is currently the director of student services at the University of Iowa’s College of Public Health. He has worked in higher education for more than 20 years, including 12 years at Mount Mercy University.

Reisinger will hold the seat until the next school board election on Nov. 2. He told the Gazette he does not have plans to run for office but might run for school board in a few years if he enjoys the position.

“I don’t feel this temporary appointment should be used as a launchpad for a permanent position,” Reisinger told the Gazette’s Grace King.

Reisinger said it is “an honor” to fill the vacancy of someone as “passionate and experienced” as Anhalt.

Scot Reisinger was appointed to the Cedar Rapids Board of Education on Feb. 26. He will hold the seat until the Nov. 2 school board election. — video still

Anhalt had a career in education that spanned decades, starting with teaching science and physical education in Cedar Rapids. He launched the soccer program at Cedar Rapids schools and coached at Washington High School for more than 20 years. He was a founding member of the Iowa Soccer Coaches Association and a member of the Iowa Soccer Coaches Hall of Fame.

Anhalt was also a former president of the Cedar Rapids Education Association (CREA).

Anhalt retired in 2009 and was elected to the Cedar Rapids school board as an at-large member that same year. He was reelected to the board in 2013 and 2017.


