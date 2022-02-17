Advertisement

Cedar Rapids Restaurant Week returns for its 10th year with a 10-day event

Posted on by Paul Brennan

Street tacos and parmesan tots from LP Street Food in Cedar Rapids. — Jessica Carney/Little Village

For its 10th year, Cedar Rapids Restaurant Week will expand to 10 days, giving the hungry and the curious two weekends, as well as the days between, to eat at the 21 participating restaurants. The annual event, organized by the Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance (CRMEA), starts on Friday and runs through Sunday, Feb. 27.

All the restaurants will have specialty menu items on offer during the 10-day week, explained Julie Kraft, communications director for CRMEA.

“Even if you regularly go to these restaurants, there will be something new to try,” she said.

A meal from NaRa Thai, 1725 Blairs Ferry Rd Ste 102, Marion — Jessica Carney/Little Village

The year’s restaurants cover a wide swath of the restaurant scene in the Cedar Rapids area. And despite the name, participants include a restaurant in Swisher and one in Marion.

350 First, 350 First Ave NE

Black Sheep Social Club, 600 First St SE

Cedar Ridge, 1441 Marak Road NW, Swisher

Chophouse Downtown, 411 First St SE

Fong’s Pizza, 1006 Third St SE

Groundswell Café, 201 Third Ave SW

La Cantina Bar N Grill, 5400 Edgewood Road NE

Lion Bridge Brewing Company, 59 16th Ave SW

LP Street Food, 302 Third Ave SW

Lucky’s on 16th, 86 16th Ave SW

Map Room, 416 Third St SE

Mulligan’s Bar & Grill, 1060 Old Marion Road NE

Nara Thai Cuisine, 1725 Blairs Ferry Road, Marion

Parlor City Pub & Eatery, 1125 Third St SE

Pedaler’s Fork, 2010 Sylvia Ave NE

Popoli Restaurant & Sullivan’s Bar, 101 Third Ave SW

Pub 217, 217 Third St SE

The Class Act, 7725 Kirkwood Blvd SW

The Edison Pub and Eatery, 475 Northland Ave NE

Tomaso’s Pizza, Cedar Rapids 3234 Center Point Road NE

Vito’s on 42nd , 4100 River Ridge Drive NE

Diners enjoy dinner at the Map Room in Cedar Rapids. — Zak Neumann/Little Village

The specialty menu items for each restaurant can be found on CRMEA’s site.

New to the event this year are restaurant week punchcards. All the restaurants will have the cards available, and anyone ordering a specialty item, or spending $20 or more on food, will get their card stamped. Anyone who gets their card stamped by four or more different restaurants qualifies to be entered into a drawing for a gift basket, featuring party packs for Cedar Rapids Kernels games, gift cards and other prizes. To be entered in the drawing, cards with at least four stamps need to be dropped off or mailed to CRMEA’s office, 501 First St SE, Cedar Rapids.

Lion Bridge Brewing Company, 59 16th Ave SW, Cedar Rapids — Emma McClatchey/Little Village

Cedar Rapids Restaurant Week was launched 10 years ago as a way of giving the city’s restaurant scene a boost during late February, typically one of their slowest times of the year, and to encourage people to try new places.

“Supporting our local restaurants is critical,” Kraft said. “They are the flavor of our community. They also help drive development and tourism. We need our local restaurants.”

This year’s 21 restaurants make up the largest group of participants since the event began in 2012.


Thoughts? Tips? A cute picture of a dog? Share them with LV » editor@littlevillagemag.com

The Future is Unwritten

You look to Little Village for today’s stories. Your sustaining support will help us write tomorrow’s.

Become a Donor

All monthly and annual contributors receive:

  • Recognition in print and on Little Village's website
  • Exclusive, early access to newly released half-price gift cards, as part of our Reader Perks program
  • Access to the 'secret' Donors’ Lounge Facebook group, where you can chat with other supporters and Little Village staff, share tips and ideas, and get insider news from Little Village
  • Invitations to special events and early access to tickets for Little Village affiliated events
  • More surprises, as Little Village staff come up with them!

Advertisement

Join Us For Our Biggest Fundraiser Of The Year

Learn More

Bowl For Kid's Sake!

Assemble Your Team, Raise $600, and Join Us For a Free Round of Bowling, Prizes, and More!

2/26 At Colonial Lanes And 3/2 At SpareMe

Advertisement

T-Mobile
Limited-Time Offer

Get 25% off new lines---for life.

Join T-Mobile on a qualifying plan and save 25% for as long as you keep your plan.

Learn More