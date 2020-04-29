Cedar Rapids reopening two golf courses, extending closure of city buildings and transit







Cedar Rapids is reopening two of its golf courses, as well as its disc golf course.

Gardner Golf Course will reopen on Friday, May 1, and Ellis Golf Course will reopen on Monday, May 4. The city’s Parks and Recreation Department will reinstall baskets at the disc golf course next week.

The city closed its golf and disc golf courses on April 17 after Gov. Kim Reynolds’ proclamation that required additional protective measures in Region 6, which includes Linn County and 13 other northeastern counties. The proclamation expires at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, April 30.

At Tuesday’s Cedar Rapids City Council Meeting, City Manager Jeff Pomeranz said the decision to reopen these facilities comes after Linn County’s region moved from a rating of 10 to nine last week.

“We decided to open two golf courses rather than one because we believe this will actually help us in our social distancing effort,” Pomeranz said.

The courses will require social distancing in the clubhouse, parking lots and within the golf course, Pomeranz said. Tee times are required and have been extended to create more distance between players. Driving ranges will also be open.

The city is encouraging golfers to walk, but golf carts will be available. The carts will be limited to one person only and be disinfected after every use.

The clubhouses will be used for check-in and food purchases only. Only packaged food will be sold and all transactions need to be made with a credit card.

Reynolds has not ordered golf courses closed during the pandemic, a decision that has resulted in out-of-state golfers coming into the state, the Des Moines Register reported. Illinois, Minnesota and Wisconsin had implemented or currently are enforcing no-golf policies under their stay-at-home orders.

City buildings remain closed and transit remains suspended

Cedar Rapids has also extended building closures and transit service until May 15.

“We’ll evaluate as we get close to that date whether there will be further changes,” Pomeranz said at Tuesday’s council meeting.

Closed facilities include:

• City Hall, 101 1st Street SE • City Services Center, 500 15th Avenue SW • Cedar Rapids Water Administration, 1111 Shaver Road NE • Central Fire Station, 713 1st Avenue SE • Animal Care and Control, 7421 Washington View Parkway SW • Cedar Rapids Police Station, 505 1st Street SW • Ground Transportation Center, 450 1st Street SE • NW Recreation Center, 1340 11th Street NW • Bender Pool, 940 14th Avenue SE

The Cedar Rapids Public Library also remains closed.

On Wednesday, Linn County announced they are extending the closure of county facilities to the public through May 15. A list of facilities that will remain closed can be found online.

Glass and extra recycling collection resumes

The city’s Solid Waste and Recycling division announced earlier this week it is lifting certain collection procedures that were put in place due to COVID-19.

Bulky item and special haul collection resumed on Monday. As of Tuesday, extra recycling and glass collection have resumed.

For extra recycling, items that don’t fit into the CURBY cart can again be set out in a cardboard box that’s limited in size.

Glass should be limited to one bucket each week so collection routes are not congested, according to the city. Clear and colored glass can be mixed together and put in a separate bucket with a handle that’s not larger than five gallons. The bucket should be placed three feet away from the CURBY cart.







