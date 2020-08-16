Cedar Rapids is setting up neighborhood resource centers; bus service will resume on Monday







Cedar Rapids is setting up five neighborhood resource centers to create central locations where residents can get information about services and food.

• Ladd Library, 3750 Williams Blvd SW

• Northwest Recreation Center parking lot, 1340 11th St NW

• St. Paul’s Methodist Church, 1340 3rd Ave SE

• ROC Center, 1202 10th St SE

• Taylor Elementary School, 720 7th Ave SW

“Additional resources will continue to be added including supplies for clean-up, legal and mental health assistance,” the city said in a news release on Sunday.

Staffed by city workers and volunteers, the centers will open on Monday, and be open every day from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The city also announced on Sunday that transit services would resume on Monday, but cautioned that buses may be running behind schedule and advised riders to use the Cedar Rapids Transit Server bus tracker.







