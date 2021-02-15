Locals invited to suggest new features for Jones Park as city closes golf course







30 Shares

A pickleball court? A dog park? Pollinator space, perhaps? The City of Cedar Rapids is looking for ideas for repurposing Jones Golf Course.

The city is collecting input from residents through a survey, which is the first part of a comprehensive strategic planning process for Jones Park, according to a news release.

Jones Golf Course was closed all of last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, derecho damage and flooding, according to KCRG. The flooding from Prairie Creek has been a recurring problem, with the course closing during 11 of the last 13 seasons. The Cedar Rapids City Council approved a resolution last November that allowed the city to begin plans to repurpose the golf course.

Advertisement

The city is first focusing on short-term projects that can be implemented within the next two years, according to a news release. The survey’s description informs residents that the emphasis is on “summer-oriented projects that can be implemented in the upcoming fiscal year.” The upcoming fiscal year is from July 2021 to June 2022.

The short-term projects will allow for faster development and have a limited impact on the park’s overall layout, which will require long-term planning, according to the city. Public input will also be a focus during the long-term planning. The longer-term projects will require more park space and include a wide array of features, including winter-oriented activities and facilities.

The Parks and Recreations Department already has six possible new uses for the park suggested by the public — pickleball, futsal, dog park, tournament-level disc golf course, pollinator space and additional basketball courts. The department has launched an online survey to have people share their thoughts about those options, and suggest ideas for other park features.

The online survey, which takes approximately three minutes to complete, is open until Friday, March 5.







30 Shares

Thoughts? Tips? A cute picture of a dog? Share them with LV » editor@littlevillagemag.com