







After nine months without success, the city of Cedar Rapids is restarting its search for a diversity, equity and inclusion manager.

The Cedar Rapids City Council passed a resolution last August to add a diversity, equity and inclusion manager and began the search process a month later. The city hired GovHR USA in Northbrook, Illinois, for $21,000 to help with the search.

City spokesperson Maria Johnson told KCRG that 45 people applied for the position.

Advertisement

In an email to city councilmembers, City Manager Jeff Pomeranz said a candidate was identified “after an extensive search and interview process” but “we were unable to come to a mutually satisfactory agreement as to employment terms.”

“Working with the contracted search firm, we will renew the search process immediately and fill the position with a qualified candidate as quickly as possible,” Pomeranz said.

The job was re-posted on GovHR USA on Wednesday.

The position will part of the city manager’s office, and the person selected will be in charge of promoting and enhancing diversity, equity and inclusion through programs, training and services, according to the job posting. One of the projects labeled as a “priority” on the job brochure includes developing the city’s “first comprehensive strategy for diversity, equity and inclusion.”

Other priorities include:

• Build strong and trusting relationships at all levels of the City of Cedar Rapids organization to understand the opportunities and challenges for the city • Develop effective education, training and resources to engage City of Cedar Rapids employees at all levels of the organization to prepare them to be a more diverse, welcoming and inclusive workplace • Identify and develop strategies and resources to help the city’s Human Resources Department recruit and retain a more diverse workforce • Identify and institute performance metrics to monitor the city’s DEI initiatives and communicate that progress to the larger Cedar Rapids community

The initial salary range for the position is $80,371.20 to $94,452.80, and the full salary range extends to $108,492.80.

Interested individuals have until Monday, July 12 to apply online with a resume, cover letter and five professional references.

Advertisement









Thoughts? Tips? A cute picture of a dog? Share them with LV » editor@littlevillagemag.com