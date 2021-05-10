Cedar Rapids high schools holding vaccine clinics this week for students 16 and older







Cedar Rapids high school students who are 16 years or older have the opportunity to get vaccinated this week during school-day hours at their high school.

The Cedar Rapids Community School District, in partnership with Linn County Public Health, will hold COVID-19 vaccination clinics at Kennedy, Jefferson, Washington and Metro high schools. The two-dose Pfizer vaccine will be distributed to students who choose to be vaccinated.

In addition to being at least 16 years old, students will also need written parental consent.

Students at Metro and Kennedy high schools will be able to get vaccinated on Wednesday.

Metro’s vaccine clinic will run from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., while Kennedy’s will run from 9 a.m. to noon. The second dose for students will be offered on Wednesday, June 2.

Jefferson and Washington high school students will have their vaccine clinic on Thursday.

At Jefferson, the clinic will run from 9 a.m. to noon and at Washington it will be from noon to 3 p.m. Students will get their second dose on Thursday, June 3.

Two forms will need to be completed and returned to the school health office for a student to be able to receive the vaccine. The first is a pre-vaccine questionnaire and the second is a parental consent form.

The forms are available online on the CRCSD’s website and are available in English, French, Spanish and Swahili.

The Iowa City Community School District held vaccination clinics at its four high schools on Friday for students 16 and older.

