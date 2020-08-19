Advertisement

Cedar Rapids changes curfew hours and relocates a Neighborhood Resource Center; Red Cross shelter in Palo closes

Posted on by Paul Brennan
The sculpture outside the Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance (501 1st St SE) was downed during the Aug. 10 derecho. — courtesy of Steve Shriver

As storm clean-up continues throughout Linn County, Cedar Rapids announced changes to both its nightly curfew and to one of its Neighborhood Resource Centers on Tuesday. The closure of the pod food distribution centers and one of the emergency shelters set up by the American Red Cross in Linn County were also announced.

Cedar Rapids’ overnight curfew now runs from midnight to 6 a.m. It had previous been in effect from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The city has set up five Neighborhood Resource Centers for distributing information and food. The center that had been located at the ROC Center had now moved to Metro High School.

• Ladd Library, 3750 Williams Blvd SW
• Northwest Recreation Center parking lot, 1340 11th St NW
• St. Paul’s Methodist Church, 1340 3rd Ave SE
• Taylor Elementary School, 720 7th Ave SW
• Metro High School, 1212 7th St SE

The centers are open every day from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Ice will also be distributed at the Ladd Library and Metro High School locations.

The Red Cross Shelter at the Palo Community Center is now closed. The shelter at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Cedar Rapids remains open.

The three drive-through food distribution centers in Linn County — which were located at Kingston Stadium in Cedar Rapids, and St. Mark’s Lutheran Church and Walmart in Marion — are also now closed. In addition to the five Neighborhood Resource Centers, food assistance is available at the Hiawatha Community Center, 101 Emmons St, and the Churches of Marion Food Pantry at the Marion Square Mall, 1105 7th Ave.

The Churches of Marion Food Pantry is also offering deliveries for people who cannot come to its location. Arrangements for a delivery can be made by sending a message through the pantry’s Facebook page.

