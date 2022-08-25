Advertisement

Cedar Rapids brings back its ‘after dark’ farmers market this Saturday

Posted on by Paul Brennan


Market After Dark

6:30-11 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 27, downtown Cedar Rapids


Market After Dark in Cedar Rapids. — courtesy of the Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance

Market After Dark is returning for its seventh year, as the Cedar Rapids Downtown Farmers Market closes out its summer season. There will be more than 100 farmers market vendor offering their wares at the four-and-an-half-hour event, which starts at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.

“We are excited to bring back entertainment, and a few other surprises, to make this night a festive and fun atmosphere that everyone can enjoy,” Maddix Stovie, events coordinator for Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance (CRMEA), said in a statement.

“Everyone” in this case does not include pets, although service animals will be permitted in the market area on 2nd Avenue SE, 3rd Avenue SE and 4th Avenue SE between 2nd Street SE and 5th Street SE.

As in previous years, beer and wine served in disposable cups will be on sale at Market After Dark until 10:30 p.m.

There will be family-friendly games during the market and live music, with performances by Kevin Moore, The Country Club and Diamond Empire Band.

After this end of summer event, the Cedar Rapids Downtown Farmers Market will return on Saturday, Sept. 17 from 7:30 a.m. to noon for its fall market.

2-22 Market After Dark map.

