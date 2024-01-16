Cars blocking snow removal in downtown Iowa City will be towed starting at 2 a.m. on Wednesday





Along with ice and snow, temporary tow-away zones are part of winter in Iowa City. Snow removal will begin in downtown Iowa City at 11 p.m. on Tuesday, and three hours later — 2 a.m. Wednesday morning — cars parked in metered spots from Prentiss Street to Market Street, Madison Street to Gilbert Street, as well as North Clinton Street from Market Street to Church Street will be towed starting at 2 a.m. on Tuesday night, the city announced Tuesday morning.

Anyone needing information about a towed vehicle should call the Iowa City Police Department at 319-356-5275.