California’s Wild and Scenic Film Festival comes to Waukee Sunday

Wild & Scenic Film Festival Sep. 11 from 1-4 p.m. at Palms Theater, Waukee

This weekend, the Iowa Environmental Council will bring the 20th Wild and Scenic Film Festival — “where activism gets inspired,” according to organizers — to Waukee.

The festival was started by the South Yuba River Citizens League (SYRCL, pronounced “circle”), a California activist group focused on protecting the Yuba River Watershed. In addition to the festival held in California each year, SYRCL partners with environmentally focused groups around the world to bring the festival on tour.

This year, Iowa’s event will take place at the Palms Theater in Waukee on Sunday, Sept. 11 from 1-4 p.m. The festival will feature film showings and conversations with a panel of Iowa environmental experts. Proceeds will benefit the Iowa Environmental Council.

This year’s featured films are:

I’m a Child

Civil Society: Not On Our Soil – A Climate Justice Reality

Craig, America

After Ice

A River Reborn

National Parks “One-Star Reviews”

Ghost Ponds

CRACKED

The New Environmentalists-From Accra to Eleuthera Island

Speakers at the festival include Katie Rock of Sierra Club Beyond Coal, Ryan Crane of Polk County Conservation Board, and Justyn Lewis of the Iowa Environmental Council

Tickets are available now on Iowa Environmental Council’s website and range from $20-50.