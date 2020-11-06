Advertisement

Brock About Town: Sit at the kids’ table this Thanksgiving, and other survival tips

Posted on by Audrey Brock

Illustration by Lev Cantoral

As I floated, adrift in the sea of time, I received a message in a bottle of sorts — a DM from my editor, informing me that it was almost November, and thus time for me to submit a column. I contemplated this, then shuddered as I remembered that November meant Thanksgiving, and in this, the year of our Lord two thousand and twenty, it could bring only misery.

I don’t think I can even joke about this. If Thanksgiving with your family is anything like Thanksgiving with mine, the prospect of rounding out one of the most stressful years on record with a good old-fashioned family dinner is filling you with a cold, insidious dread. The drama, the skull-crushing boredom, the vegetable trays; you’re considering legally disowning them just so you don’t have to go. Unfortunately, you do. The best I can do is give you a few tips on getting through it:

– Don’t forget your mask! Or your box of latex gloves, your econo-sized bottle of Lysol and an actual and literal six-foot pole. You’re going to need them. Your great-aunt Donna (or Karen, as her grandkids have started calling her) has been barred from every Target in the tri-county area for refusing to wear a mask. See if you can finagle a spot at the kids’ table, which might be a very hot commodity this year.

Advertisement

– Help out in the kitchen. It’ll take a load off your mom’s shoulders and give you a plausible excuse not to interact with the rest of the family. When your cousin starts giving you her MLM pitch, pretend you smell something burning. When your grandma reaches down the back of your pants to see what size they are, distract her with a cocktail. See? This is easy.

– You already know not to bring up politics. What are you, 14? But this year, you need to go the extra mile to avoid them. Scratch off all your bumper stickers the night before. Use the parental controls on your grandparents’ TV to block all the news channels. When your uncle inevitably brings up the election, fake a grand mal seizure. You may make yourself look a little silly, but it’s better than watching your dad fistfight his sister over the cheese course.

Ah, family time. There’s really nothing like it.

This article was originally published in Little Village issue 288.


Thoughts? Tips? A cute picture of a dog? Share them with LV » editor@littlevillagemag.com

Advertisement

Advertisement

ORDER NOW

Summer Programs 2020

Get 150+ local restaurants delivered to your door in the Iowa City & Cedar Rapids areas!

Advertisement

New Year, New Career!

Free Help Desk & Systems Admin Education available to Iowans impacted by COVID.

Sign Up Today

Advertisement

World of Bikes presents:

GET GEARED UP FOR WINTER

Come talk with our experts about ways to stay on the bike this winter! Find out more at World of Bikes.

Get Started

The Future is Unwritten

You look to Little Village for today’s stories. Your sustaining support will help us write tomorrow’s.

Regular

$10/mo or $120/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
The cost of doing this work really adds up! Your contribution at this level will cover telephone and internet expenses for one month at the LV editorial offices.
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

Italic

$20/mo or $240/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
$240 is enough to cover one month’s costs for sending out our weekly entertainment newsletter, The Weekender. Make a contribution at this level to put a little more oomph on your support and your weekend.
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

Bold

$30/mo or $360/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
LittleVillageMag.com connects eastern Iowa culture with the world. Your contribution at this level will cover the site’s hosting costs for three months. A bold move for our boldest supporters!
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

All monthly and annual contributors receive:

  • Recognition on our Supporters page (aliases welcome)
  • Exclusive early access when we release new half-price gift cards
  • Access to a secret Facebook group where you can connect with other supporters and discuss the latest news and upcoming events (and maybe swap pet pics?) with the LV staff
  • Invitations to periodic publisher chats (held virtually for now) to meet with Matt and give him a piece of your mind, ask your burning questions and hear more about the future plans for Little Village, Bread & Butter Magazine, Witching Hour Festival and our other endeavors.

Advertisement

Randy's Flooring is a local, employee-owned retailed that has been part of the Corridor for over 40 years, delivering quality and value through the largest selection of carpet, tile, hardwood, window treatments, and specialty products supported by the knowledgeable staff and in-house flooring designers who can help transform residential and commercial spaces.

 
Get Started