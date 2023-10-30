Brian Ferentz will be out as Iowa’s offensive coordinator after this season ends





“I’m going to approach my job the same way I’ve approached it for the last 11 seasons,” Brian Ferentz said during the first news conference of this year’s football season.

That message from the Hawkeyes’ offensive coordinator, and son of University of Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz, wasn’t reassuring for most Iowa football fans. Out of 131 FBS college football teams, Iowa finished 130th in yards per game and 123rd in points per game in the 2022 season. That was a decline from the dismal offensive statistics of 2021, when the Hawkeyes ranked 121st in yards per game and 99th in points per game.

Advertisement

With Ferentz as offensive coordinator, the Hawkeyes have become known as a team with an outstanding defense and excellent special teams, but a drastically underperforming offense.

“After conversations with head coach Kirk Ferentz, coach Brian Ferentz and President Wilson, I informed Brian that our intention is for him to be with us through the bowl game, but this is his last season with the program,” interim Iowa Athletic Director Beth Goetz said in a statement on Monday afternoon. “Making this known today is in the best interest of the program and its loyal fans; it provides clarity during this pivotal time in the schedule.”

NEWS: Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz is out at the end of the season. pic.twitter.com/slxse1gfPS — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) October 30, 2023

Advertisement

Goetz’s statement confirmed off-the-record reports of Ferentz’s impending termination that begin circulating widely on sports news outlets and social media on Monday morning.

Ferentz has been on the Hawkeyes coaching staff since 2012, and became offensive coordinator in 2017. Iowa’s average number of points scored per season has declined every year since 2018.

The University of Iowa has an official anti-nepotism policy, but accommodated Kirk Ferentz having his eldest son as a member of his staff by having Brian report directly to the athletic director instead of the head coach, according to the UI Athletic Department organizational chart.

In a statement provided to ESPN on Monday, Ferentz said, “For the vast majority of my adult life I have had the privilege to represent the University of Iowa as a football player and coach. I have always considered and will always consider it an honor.”

“In that time my singular goal has been to contribute to the football team’s success. As long as I am employed by the University of Iowa my stated goal will not change. My priority will continue to be the well being of our students and the success of our team.”