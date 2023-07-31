Bread & Butter 2023: Dining Guide to the Iowa City and Cedar Rapids area

The 2023 edition of Bread & Butter, Little Village’s annual Eastern Iowa dining guide, is served. In this issue, explore notable new restaurants, slurp-worthy ramen shops and pop-ups, reliable lunches, scrumptious brunch spots, delectable recipes, stormy stouts and fantastic fermentation. Spend a weekend on the Fairfield food scene, or let us tempt you to Des Moines or the Quad Cities for dinner. Also in this issue: six local tastemakers dish their go-to meals and best food memories; a cooking class at NewBo City Market takes students inside their favorite comedy; an Iowa City townie recalls working as a baker at Stone Soup Restaurant in the ‘70s; and accomplished IC coffee roasters open a “brewlab” in Mt. Vernon. Plus: Gift ideas for foodies, a food pantry directory, the 2023 CSA guide, and much more! And don’t skip the last page: a tongue-in-cheek guide to dining locally by your sign.