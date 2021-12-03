Advertisement

Best of the CRANDIC Spotlight: How Dr. Eli Perencevich uses Twitter to fight COVID-19 misinformation

Posted on by Paul Brennan
more

Dr. Eli Perencevich (video still from Prevention and Infection Control on YouTube)
Best of the CRANDIC winner: Best Defender of Science

Most people who don’t work in public health first heard of Dr. Eli Perencevich seven months into the pandemic, when the “metrics” (a word Gov. Reynolds repeated endlessly in 2020) underlying the Iowa Department of Public Health’s plan to manage the spread of COVID-19 finally became public.

“Not one of the criteria has anything to do with how the virus spreads,” Perencevich told Zachary Oren Smith, the journalist who got a hold of IDPH’s decision-making matrix, which the Reynolds administration was refusing to make public.

Perencevich is a professor of Internal Medicine and Epidemiology at the University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine, as well as a member of the Iowa Infection Prevention Research Group and an expert on mathematical modeling in epidemiology. And just as importantly, he has been willing to speak about COVID and all its complications in language everyone can understand.

Advertisement

“In a lot of ways, Iowa is serving as the control group of what not to do,” Perencevich told The Atlantic’s Elaine Godfrey for a December 2020 story on how Iowa’s government decided not to take many basic mitigation steps.

While Perencevich has been a useful expert source for journalists, his tweets have reached thousands of Iowans directly. His feed (@eliowa) features not just his own commentary on public health, along with the occasional tweet about daily life in Iowa City, but also retweets of information and articles that help illuminate the state of the pandemic and possible ways to deal with it.

And, of course, his tweets, like his quotes in news stories, are written in clear, easy-to-understand language.

This article was originally published in Little Village issue 301.


more
Thoughts? Tips? A cute picture of a dog? Share them with LV » editor@littlevillagemag.com

Advertisement

IOWA CITY HOLIDAY MARKET

Fresh, local and hand crafted

Learn More

SATURDAY, DEC. 18
8 AM - 1 PM

ROBERT A. LEE COMMUNITY
RECREATION CENTER

220 S. GILBERT STREET
IOWA CITY, IA 52240

Advertisement

World of Bikes presents:

KEEP ROLLING THROUGH THE WINTER

Come talk with our experts about ways to stay on the bike this winter! Find out more at World of Bikes.

Get Started

The Future is Unwritten

You look to Little Village for today’s stories. Your sustaining support will help us write tomorrow’s.

Regular

$10/mo or $120/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
The cost of doing this work really adds up! Your contribution at this level will cover telephone and internet expenses for one month at the LV editorial offices.
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

Italic

$20/mo or $240/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
$240 is enough to cover one month’s costs for sending out our weekly entertainment newsletter, The Weekender. Make a contribution at this level to put a little more oomph on your support and your weekend.
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

Bold

$30/mo or $360/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
LittleVillageMag.com connects eastern Iowa culture with the world. Your contribution at this level will cover the site’s hosting costs for three months. A bold move for our boldest supporters!
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

All monthly and annual contributors receive:

  • Recognition on our Supporters page (aliases welcome)
  • Exclusive early access when we release new half-price gift cards
  • Access to a secret Facebook group where you can connect with other supporters and discuss the latest news and upcoming events (and maybe swap pet pics?) with the LV staff
  • Invitations to periodic publisher chats (held virtually for now) to meet with Matt and give him a piece of your mind, ask your burning questions and hear more about the future plans for Little Village, Bread & Butter Magazine, Witching Hour Festival and our other endeavors.