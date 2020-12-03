Best of the CRANDIC 2020: Health & Recreation









Best Place to Experience Nature: Lake Macbride State Park 3525 Hwy 382 NE, Solon Kayaking around Lake Macbride is so peaceful! —Alicia B. Hiking all year long lets you really feel the change of seasons. — Lauren L. Runner-up: F.W. Kent Park

Best Bike Trail: Cedar Valley Nature Trail Hiawatha

cedarvalleynaturetrail.com Runner-up: Iowa River Trail

Best Gym: University of Iowa Campus Recreation and Wellness Center 309 S Madison St, Iowa City

319-335-9293, recserv.uiowa.edu Runner-up: Barre3 Iowa City Great community. Has done wonders for me emotionally during my pregnancy and post-pregnancy. — Mackenzie M. Barre 3 is such a welcoming experience! They accommodate all people, shapes and fitness abilities and it’s just such a positive experience! (Plus a heck of a workout) — Jamie O.

Best Fitness Instructor: Jennifer Evans, No Limits Personal Fitness 1855 Lower Muscatine Rd, Iowa City

319-512-9252, nolimitsiowacity.com Jen knows what she’s doing. She will push you and make your body do things you didn’t know were possible. You will also realize you have parts that you didn’t know you had until they are sore. — Sandy H. Jen is an excellent trainer and teacher. I attended Jen’s studio when I lived in Iowa City and now that I have moved to another state and can access her training online I realized that my fitness journey was not complete without her training, knowledge and guidance! — Deb T. Runner-up: Erica Reimers, Barre3 Erica’s mindful guidance and sense of humor have me leaving class feeling refreshed! — Alissa A. She’s always so joyful with a quick laugh that’s infectious. Helps break up the tension of a tough workout when you can laugh through it! — J.P.

Best Massage Therapist: Jaime Nevins, Back Together Massage 1700 S 1st Ave STE 11A, Iowa City

319-481-2524, Eastdale Plaza Runner-up: Hannah Zah Martin

Best LGBTQ Hangout: Studio 13 13 S Linn St, Iowa City

319-337-6464, sthirteen.com Runner-up: Deadwood

Best Place to Read a Book: Prairie Lights Books 15 S Dubuque St, Iowa City

319-337-2681, prairielights.com Prairie Lights is not only the best place to read a book, but their coffee house is perfection. During these times of social distancing they did the coolest community-minded thing and worked with the Bike Library to deliver books! Nothing cooler than getting your book delivered by an awesome nonprofit dedicated to getting bikes into people’s hands. — Katie R. Runner-up: Java House

Best Place to People-Watch: Downtown Iowa City/Ped Mall Miss those Friday night crowds. — Phil O. Runner-up: Deadwood

Best Picnic Spot: Lake Macbride Runner-up: Pentacrest Green

Best Campground: F.W. Kent Park 2048 US-6, Oxford

319-645-2315 Kent Park has a wide variety of flora and fauna and excellent teachers … a lake, wi-fi and camper washout stations. — Bill W. Runner-up: Sugar Bottom Campground

Most Trusted Physician: Dr. Katie Imborek Family Medicine, University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics Helps literally everyone and treats all with respect. — J.F. Runner-up: Dr. Margaret Smollen

Best Women’s Health Clinic: Emma Goldman Clinic 227 N Dubuque St, Iowa City

800-848-7684, emmagoldman.com Runner-up: University of Iowa Women’s Health

Best Mental Health Services Provider: University of Iowa Health Care Runner-up: Psychiatric Associates

Best Crisis Management Service/Organization: CommUnity Crisis Services and Food Bank 1121 S Gilbert Ct, Iowa City

319-351-2726 (crisis line: 1-855-325-4296), builtbycommunity.org They helped save my life. — Megz S. Runner-up: Domestic Violence Intervention Program

Best Physical Therapist: Team Iowa Physical Therapy 2400 N Dodge St, Ste B, Iowa City

319-246-2006, teamiowaphysicaltherapy.com Runner-up: Performance Therapies

Best Chiropractor: Black and Gold Chiropractic and Wellness 401 S Gilbert St, Iowa City

319-337-6000, blackandgoldchiropractic.com Runner-up: Coralville Chiropractic

Best Aesthetician/Dermatologist: Town Square Dermatology 501 12th Ave #203, Coralville

319-337-4566, townsquaredermatology.com Runner-up: Infinity Skin Care

Best Eye Clinic: Alberhasky Eye Clinic Runner-up: Eye Associates

Best Assisted Living Community/Retirement Home: Oaknoll Retirement Residence 1 Oaknoll Ct, Iowa City

319-351-1720 Runner-up: Melrose Meadows Retirement Community

Best Bowling Alley: Colonial Lanes 2253 Old Hwy 218 S, Iowa City

319-338-1573, coloniallanesbowling.com Runner-up: Westdale Bowling Center

Best Dentist/Orthodontist: Advanced Dentistry of Iowa 1513 Mall Dr, Iowa City

319-354-1409, adoic.com Runner-up: The Family Dental Center

Best Place to Play Pool: Hilltop Tavern 1100 N Dodge St, Iowa City

319-338-3063, hilltoptavernnorthside.com Runner-up: TCB

Best Trivia Night: Big Grove Brewery (Andrew’s Bar Exam) biggrovebrewery.com

facebook.com/AndrewsBarExam Runner-up: 2 Dogs Pub (Woody’s Trivia)

Best Karaoke Night: Shakespeare’s Pub and Grill 819 S 1st Ave, Iowa City

319-337-7275, shakespearespubandgrill.com Runner-up: Studio 13

Best Bike Shop: Geoff’s Bike and Ski 816 S Gilbert St, Iowa City

319-338-7202, geoffsbikeandski.com The service after the sale is amazing. And their mobile service van is cool. — Peter K. Runner-up: World of Bikes The owner always makes sure everyone is being taken care of. — S.H.

Best Sporting Goods Store: Scheels Coral Ridge Mall, Coralville

scheels.com Runner-up: Fin and Feather Inc.

Best Pharmacy: Towncrest Pharmacy 2306 Muscatine Ave #100, Iowa City

319-337-3526, towncrest.com Runner-up: Hartig Drug

Best Yoga Studio: Muddy Feet Yoga 1705 S 1st Ave, Iowa City

319-337-2331, muddyfeetyoga.com Runner-up: Hot House Yoga

Best Dog Park: Thornberry Off-leash Dog Park 1867 Foster Rd, Iowa City

icgov.org/dogpark Runner-up: Rita’s Ranch Dog Park

Best Summer Camp: YMCA Camp Wapsie 2174 Wapsie Y Rd, Coggon

crmetroymca.org/locations/camp-wapsie Runner-up: Macbride Nature Recreation Area









