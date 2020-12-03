Advertisement

Best of the CRANDIC 2020: Health & Recreation

Posted on by Little Village

Best Place to Experience Nature: Lake Macbride State Park

3525 Hwy 382 NE, Solon

Kayaking around Lake Macbride is so peaceful! —Alicia B.

Hiking all year long lets you really feel the change of seasons. — Lauren L.

Runner-up: F.W. Kent Park

Best Bike Trail: Cedar Valley Nature Trail

Hiawatha
cedarvalleynaturetrail.com

Runner-up: Iowa River Trail

Best Gym: University of Iowa Campus Recreation and Wellness Center

309 S Madison St, Iowa City
319-335-9293, recserv.uiowa.edu

Runner-up: Barre3 Iowa City

Great community. Has done wonders for me emotionally during my pregnancy and post-pregnancy. — Mackenzie M.

Barre 3 is such a welcoming experience! They accommodate all people, shapes and fitness abilities and it’s just such a positive experience! (Plus a heck of a workout) — Jamie O.

Best Fitness Instructor: Jennifer Evans, No Limits Personal Fitness

1855 Lower Muscatine Rd, Iowa City
319-512-9252, nolimitsiowacity.com

Jennifer Evans, No Limits Personal Fitness — Jordan Sellergren/Little Village

Jen knows what she’s doing. She will push you and make your body do things you didn’t know were possible. You will also realize you have parts that you didn’t know you had until they are sore. — Sandy H.

Jen is an excellent trainer and teacher. I attended Jen’s studio when I lived in Iowa City and now that I have moved to another state and can access her training online I realized that my fitness journey was not complete without her training, knowledge and guidance! — Deb T.

Runner-up: Erica Reimers, Barre3

Erica’s mindful guidance and sense of humor have me leaving class feeling refreshed! — Alissa A.

She’s always so joyful with a quick laugh that’s infectious. Helps break up the tension of a tough workout when you can laugh through it! — J.P.

Best Massage Therapist: Jaime Nevins, Back Together Massage

1700 S 1st Ave STE 11A, Iowa City
319-481-2524, Eastdale Plaza

Jamie Nevins — Zak Neumann/Little Village
Runner-up: Hannah Zah Martin

Best LGBTQ Hangout: Studio 13

13 S Linn St, Iowa City
319-337-6464, sthirteen.com

Runner-up: Deadwood

Best Place to Read a Book: Prairie Lights Books

15 S Dubuque St, Iowa City
319-337-2681, prairielights.com

A patron reads in Prairie Lights Book Store, 2018. — Jordan Sellergren/Little Village

Prairie Lights is not only the best place to read a book, but their coffee house is perfection. During these times of social distancing they did the coolest community-minded thing and worked with the Bike Library to deliver books! Nothing cooler than getting your book delivered by an awesome nonprofit dedicated to getting bikes into people’s hands. — Katie R.

Runner-up: Java House

Best Place to People-Watch: Downtown Iowa City/Ped Mall

Ped Mall in downtown Iowa City, Oct 6, 2019. — Zak Neumann/Little Village

Miss those Friday night crowds. — Phil O.

Runner-up: Deadwood

Best Picnic Spot: Lake Macbride

Runner-up: Pentacrest Green

Best Campground: F.W. Kent Park

2048 US-6, Oxford
319-645-2315

A trail in F.W. Kent Park, June 2020. — Emma McClatchey/Little Village

Kent Park has a wide variety of flora and fauna and excellent teachers … a lake, wi-fi and camper washout stations. — Bill W.

Runner-up: Sugar Bottom Campground

Most Trusted Physician: Dr. Katie Imborek

Family Medicine, University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics

Helps literally everyone and treats all with respect. — J.F.

Runner-up: Dr. Margaret Smollen

Best Women’s Health Clinic: Emma Goldman Clinic

227 N Dubuque St, Iowa City
800-848-7684, emmagoldman.com

The Emma Goldman Clinic team, November 2020. — Jordan Sellergren/Little Village
Runner-up: University of Iowa Women’s Health

Best Mental Health Services Provider: University of Iowa Health Care

Runner-up: Psychiatric Associates

Best Crisis Management Service/Organization: CommUnity Crisis Services and Food Bank

1121 S Gilbert Ct, Iowa City
319-351-2726 (crisis line: 1-855-325-4296), builtbycommunity.org

They helped save my life. — Megz S.

Runner-up: Domestic Violence Intervention Program

Best Physical Therapist: Team Iowa Physical Therapy

2400 N Dodge St, Ste B, Iowa City
319-246-2006, teamiowaphysicaltherapy.com

Runner-up: Performance Therapies

Best Chiropractor: Black and Gold Chiropractic and Wellness

401 S Gilbert St, Iowa City
319-337-6000, blackandgoldchiropractic.com

Runner-up: Coralville Chiropractic

Best Aesthetician/Dermatologist: Town Square Dermatology

501 12th Ave #203, Coralville
319-337-4566, townsquaredermatology.com

Runner-up: Infinity Skin Care

Best Eye Clinic: Alberhasky Eye Clinic

Runner-up: Eye Associates

Best Assisted Living Community/Retirement Home: Oaknoll Retirement Residence

1 Oaknoll Ct, Iowa City
319-351-1720

A fun day at Oaknoll Retirement Residence — courtesy of Oaknoll
Runner-up: Melrose Meadows Retirement Community

Best Bowling Alley: Colonial Lanes

2253 Old Hwy 218 S, Iowa City
319-338-1573, coloniallanesbowling.com

Runner-up: Westdale Bowling Center

Best Dentist/Orthodontist: Advanced Dentistry of Iowa

1513 Mall Dr, Iowa City
319-354-1409, adoic.com

Runner-up: The Family Dental Center

Best Place to Play Pool: Hilltop Tavern

1100 N Dodge St, Iowa City
319-338-3063, hilltoptavernnorthside.com

Hilltop Tavern in Iowa City — Jordan Sellergren/Little Village
Runner-up: TCB

Best Trivia Night: Big Grove Brewery (Andrew’s Bar Exam)

biggrovebrewery.com
facebook.com/AndrewsBarExam

A team competes in Andrews Bar Exam trivia in pre-pandemic times. — courtesy of Andrew Juhl
Runner-up: 2 Dogs Pub (Woody’s Trivia)

Best Karaoke Night: Shakespeare’s Pub and Grill

819 S 1st Ave, Iowa City
319-337-7275, shakespearespubandgrill.com

Runner-up: Studio 13

Best Bike Shop: Geoff’s Bike and Ski

816 S Gilbert St, Iowa City
319-338-7202, geoffsbikeandski.com

The service after the sale is amazing. And their mobile service van is cool. — Peter K.

Runner-up: World of Bikes

The owner always makes sure everyone is being taken care of. — S.H.

Best Sporting Goods Store: Scheels

Coral Ridge Mall, Coralville
scheels.com

Runner-up: Fin and Feather Inc.

Best Pharmacy: Towncrest Pharmacy

2306 Muscatine Ave #100, Iowa City
319-337-3526, towncrest.com

Runner-up: Hartig Drug

Best Yoga Studio: Muddy Feet Yoga

1705 S 1st Ave, Iowa City
319-337-2331, muddyfeetyoga.com

Megan Robertson — courtesy of Muddy Feet Yoga
Runner-up: Hot House Yoga

Best Dog Park: Thornberry Off-leash Dog Park

1867 Foster Rd, Iowa City
icgov.org/dogpark

The dog statue at Iowa City’s Thornberry Off-Leash Dog Park dons a face covering in accordance with the city’s mask mandate. July 29, 2020. — Emma McClatchey/Little Village
Runner-up: Rita’s Ranch Dog Park

Best Summer Camp: YMCA Camp Wapsie

2174 Wapsie Y Rd, Coggon
crmetroymca.org/locations/camp-wapsie

Campers at Camp Wapsie — courtesy of Shauna Gray
Runner-up: Macbride Nature Recreation Area

