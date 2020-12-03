Best of the CRANDIC 2020: Health & Recreation

Best Place to Experience Nature: Lake Macbride State Park
3525 Hwy 382 NE, Solon
Kayaking around Lake Macbride is so peaceful! —Alicia B.
Hiking all year long lets you really feel the change of seasons. — Lauren L.
Runner-up: F.W. Kent Park
Best Bike Trail: Cedar Valley Nature Trail
Hiawatha
cedarvalleynaturetrail.com
Runner-up: Iowa River Trail
Best Gym: University of Iowa Campus Recreation and Wellness Center
309 S Madison St, Iowa City
319-335-9293, recserv.uiowa.edu
Runner-up: Barre3 Iowa City
Great community. Has done wonders for me emotionally during my pregnancy and post-pregnancy. — Mackenzie M.
Barre 3 is such a welcoming experience! They accommodate all people, shapes and fitness abilities and it’s just such a positive experience! (Plus a heck of a workout) — Jamie O.
Best Fitness Instructor: Jennifer Evans, No Limits Personal Fitness
1855 Lower Muscatine Rd, Iowa City
319-512-9252, nolimitsiowacity.com
Jen knows what she’s doing. She will push you and make your body do things you didn’t know were possible. You will also realize you have parts that you didn’t know you had until they are sore. — Sandy H.
Jen is an excellent trainer and teacher. I attended Jen’s studio when I lived in Iowa City and now that I have moved to another state and can access her training online I realized that my fitness journey was not complete without her training, knowledge and guidance! — Deb T.
Runner-up: Erica Reimers, Barre3
Erica’s mindful guidance and sense of humor have me leaving class feeling refreshed! — Alissa A.
She’s always so joyful with a quick laugh that’s infectious. Helps break up the tension of a tough workout when you can laugh through it! — J.P.
Best Massage Therapist: Jaime Nevins, Back Together Massage
1700 S 1st Ave STE 11A, Iowa City
319-481-2524, Eastdale Plaza
Runner-up: Hannah Zah Martin
Best LGBTQ Hangout: Studio 13
13 S Linn St, Iowa City
319-337-6464, sthirteen.com
Runner-up: Deadwood
Best Place to Read a Book: Prairie Lights Books
15 S Dubuque St, Iowa City
319-337-2681, prairielights.com
Prairie Lights is not only the best place to read a book, but their coffee house is perfection. During these times of social distancing they did the coolest community-minded thing and worked with the Bike Library to deliver books! Nothing cooler than getting your book delivered by an awesome nonprofit dedicated to getting bikes into people’s hands. — Katie R.
Runner-up: Java House
Best Place to People-Watch: Downtown Iowa City/Ped Mall
Miss those Friday night crowds. — Phil O.
Runner-up: Deadwood
Best Picnic Spot: Lake Macbride
Runner-up: Pentacrest Green
Best Campground: F.W. Kent Park
2048 US-6, Oxford
319-645-2315
Kent Park has a wide variety of flora and fauna and excellent teachers … a lake, wi-fi and camper washout stations. — Bill W.
Runner-up: Sugar Bottom Campground
Most Trusted Physician: Dr. Katie Imborek
Family Medicine, University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics
Helps literally everyone and treats all with respect. — J.F.
Runner-up: Dr. Margaret Smollen
Best Women’s Health Clinic: Emma Goldman Clinic
227 N Dubuque St, Iowa City
800-848-7684, emmagoldman.com
Runner-up: University of Iowa Women’s Health
Best Mental Health Services Provider: University of Iowa Health Care
Runner-up: Psychiatric Associates
Best Crisis Management Service/Organization: CommUnity Crisis Services and Food Bank
1121 S Gilbert Ct, Iowa City
319-351-2726 (crisis line: 1-855-325-4296), builtbycommunity.org
They helped save my life. — Megz S.
Runner-up: Domestic Violence Intervention Program
Best Physical Therapist: Team Iowa Physical Therapy
2400 N Dodge St, Ste B, Iowa City
319-246-2006, teamiowaphysicaltherapy.com
Runner-up: Performance Therapies
Best Chiropractor: Black and Gold Chiropractic and Wellness
401 S Gilbert St, Iowa City
319-337-6000, blackandgoldchiropractic.com
Runner-up: Coralville Chiropractic
Best Aesthetician/Dermatologist: Town Square Dermatology
501 12th Ave #203, Coralville
319-337-4566, townsquaredermatology.com
Runner-up: Infinity Skin Care
Best Eye Clinic: Alberhasky Eye Clinic
Runner-up: Eye Associates
Best Assisted Living Community/Retirement Home: Oaknoll Retirement Residence
1 Oaknoll Ct, Iowa City
319-351-1720
Runner-up: Melrose Meadows Retirement Community
Best Bowling Alley: Colonial Lanes
2253 Old Hwy 218 S, Iowa City
319-338-1573, coloniallanesbowling.com
Runner-up: Westdale Bowling Center
Best Dentist/Orthodontist: Advanced Dentistry of Iowa
1513 Mall Dr, Iowa City
319-354-1409, adoic.com
Runner-up: The Family Dental Center
Best Place to Play Pool: Hilltop Tavern
1100 N Dodge St, Iowa City
319-338-3063, hilltoptavernnorthside.com
Runner-up: TCB
Best Trivia Night: Big Grove Brewery (Andrew’s Bar Exam)
biggrovebrewery.com
facebook.com/AndrewsBarExam
Runner-up: 2 Dogs Pub (Woody’s Trivia)
Best Karaoke Night: Shakespeare’s Pub and Grill
819 S 1st Ave, Iowa City
319-337-7275, shakespearespubandgrill.com
Runner-up: Studio 13
Best Bike Shop: Geoff’s Bike and Ski
816 S Gilbert St, Iowa City
319-338-7202, geoffsbikeandski.com
The service after the sale is amazing. And their mobile service van is cool. — Peter K.
Runner-up: World of Bikes
The owner always makes sure everyone is being taken care of. — S.H.
Best Sporting Goods Store: Scheels
Coral Ridge Mall, Coralville
scheels.com
Runner-up: Fin and Feather Inc.
Best Pharmacy: Towncrest Pharmacy
2306 Muscatine Ave #100, Iowa City
319-337-3526, towncrest.com
Runner-up: Hartig Drug
Best Yoga Studio: Muddy Feet Yoga
1705 S 1st Ave, Iowa City
319-337-2331, muddyfeetyoga.com
Runner-up: Hot House Yoga
Best Dog Park: Thornberry Off-leash Dog Park
1867 Foster Rd, Iowa City
icgov.org/dogpark
Runner-up: Rita’s Ranch Dog Park
Best Summer Camp: YMCA Camp Wapsie
2174 Wapsie Y Rd, Coggon
crmetroymca.org/locations/camp-wapsie