Best of the CRANDIC 2020: Community









The results are in! Browse the winners of Little Village's 2020 Best of the CRANDIC competition in the Community category, representing voters' favorite people, places, organizations and innovations in the Cedar Rapids-Iowa City area.

Best Library: Iowa City Public Library 123 S Linn St, Iowa City

319-356-5200, icpl.org ICPL has it all: books in all formats, movies, art and is always looking for new ways to innovate. Even during COVID the library has continued to find ways to keep people connected to books, to each other and to community resources. — Meredith R.C. There’s something about public libraries that often feels stigmatizing. This library is not like that. Anyone can hang out here and feel accepted. While most places in liberal cities try, few actually succeed at this. — Biff S. I miss the familiar faces and anonymity I feel zig-zagging through the book shelves at ICPL so MUCH. — Alice V. Runner-up: Cedar Rapids Public Library

Best Museum: University of Iowa Natural History Museum Macbride Hall, N Clinton Street, Iowa City

319-335-0480, mnh.uiowa.edu I love this museum, not only is it a great place to visit but also a fantastic place to work. I love the environment and the in-depth exhibits which feel like you are escaping into a movie set or another world. — Lea P. Runner-up: Iowa Children’s Museum

Best Historic Building: Old Capitol Building University of Iowa Pentacrest, Iowa City Runner-up: Brucemore A local and national treasure right in our own backyard! — Katie B.

Best Place to Volunteer: CommUnity Crisis Services and Food Bank 1121 S Gilbert Ct, Iowa City

319-351-2726 (crisis line: 1-855-325-4296), builtbycommunity.org Each year, the staff of CommUnity step up to the needs of the people by offering assistance of all kinds. From answering crisis texts to continuing to provide crisis food distribution during the pandemic, they continue to answer the needs of our people. — Anne D. Runner-up: Table to Table

Best Elected Official: Bruce Teague, Iowa City Mayor He has his finger on the pulse of the community! — R.H. It was an honor to have Mayor Teague sing “Amazing Grace” for the inside singers at Oakdale Community Choir. — Bridget T. Runner-up: TIE! Stacey Walker, Linn County Supervisor, and Abby Finkenaur, U.S. Representative IA-01

Best Social Justice Advocate: Iowa Freedom Riders Facebook: @iowafreedomrider

Instagram: @iowafreedomriders

Twitter: @IAFreedomRider Iowa Freedom Riders have brought change and important conversations to the area! — Krista B. IFR went to the streets and got it done AND they had the stamina and political savvy to work on policy and long-term goals with elected officials. Who else did half as much? Who else even tried? — Nathan K. IFR is changing our town. If you’re not being changed by their work, you aren’t paying attention. — Elizabeth P. Runner-up: Stacey Walker Walker goes beyond politics to bring about positive change to our community. He’s shown the content of his character, and it’s been refreshing to witness. — Chad C.

Best Environmental Advocate: Iowa City Student Climate Strikers Twitter: @moogysmaszimo These young people are fighting for a future that they’re going to be dealing with more so than any of their elders. And their example humbles me daily. — Jane M. Runner-up: New Pioneer Food Co-op

Best Local Nonprofit or Charity: Shelter House 429 Southgate Ave, Iowa City

319-351-0326, shelterhouseiowa.org Shelter House is providing great financial support to people with housing needs due to COVID. — Matt D. Runner-up: TIE! United Action for Youth and CommUnity

Hardest Fightin’ Union: AFSCME Council 61 afscmecouncil61.org Runner-up: TIE! Teamsters Local 238, SEIU Local 199 and UE Local 896 (COGS)

Best Neighborhood on the Rise: Iowa City Northside Runner-up: Czech Village

Best Neighborhood for Families: Longfellow Neighborhood Iowa City Among all the positive things about this neighborhood, The Front Porch Music Fest is one of my favorite, and I am not even living there. — F.G. Runner-up: Iowa City East Side

Best Tourist Attraction: Czech Village/New Bohemia District Cedar Rapids Great place for families to stop at local restaurants (Aroma!) and shops on the weekend. Check out the Czech and Slovak Museum while you’re there! — Mitchell H. Runner-up: TIE! Devonian Fossil Gorge and Iowa Pedestrian Mall

Best Yard/Garden: Brucemore’s gardens 2160 Linden Dr SE, Cedar Rapids Runner-up: University of Iowa Student Gardens

Best Shopping District: Downtown Iowa City Runner-up: Czech Village/New Bohemia District

Best View: Vue Rooftop On top of the Hilton Garden Inn, 328 S Clinton St, Iowa City Runner-up: Mount Trashmore

Best Public Restroom: Iowa City Public Library Runner-up: Von Maur Von Maur’s bathrooms are an utter respite for a new mom! Places to sit and rest or feed your baby. Dedicated diaper changing room. Doors that go all the way to the floor so when your toddler decides that they need to take off ALL of their clothes to go potty, you have some privacy. — Kate M.

Best Local Twitter Account: Iowa City Police Log (@IC_ActivityLog) Runner-up: Iowa Action (@IowaAction)

Best Local Facebook Page: Iowa City Police Log (@IowaCityPoliceLog) Runner-up: IC Quarantine Survival

Best Local Hero: Hospital staff Runner-up: Iowa Freedom Riders

Best Local Entrepreneur: Kevin Burt kevinburtmusic.com Runner-up: Nate Kaeding

Best Private School: Scattergood Friends School 1951 Delta Ave, West Branch

319-519-1856, scattergood.org They have a beautiful property that means a lot to their community and the area. — Mitchell H. Runner-up: Willowwind School

Best Pandemic Adaptation – Artist: Public Space One’s yard installation 229 N Gilbert St, Iowa City

publicspaceone.com Public Space One is an art space that reflects and responds to the questions and issues impacting Iowa City at any point in time. That’s why I think it’s such an important institution for this region. — Biff S. Runner-up: Megan Gogerty

Best Pandemic Adaptation – Business: Iowa City Public Library The ICPL has handled COVID especially well — keeping the building closed but continuing to provide excellent service by mail! — Matt D. Runner-up: Iowa City Farmers Market Amazing that they’ve converted to online orders so smoothly — it’s not the same as the market but it works really well as a temp solution. — S.U.









