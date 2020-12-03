Best of the CRANDIC 2020: Community

The results are in! Browse the winners of Little Village’s 2020 Best of the CRANDIC competition in the Community category, representing voters’ favorite people, places, organizations and innovations in the Cedar Rapids-Iowa City area.
Best Library: Iowa City Public Library
123 S Linn St, Iowa City
319-356-5200, icpl.org
ICPL has it all: books in all formats, movies, art and is always looking for new ways to innovate. Even during COVID the library has continued to find ways to keep people connected to books, to each other and to community resources. — Meredith R.C.
There’s something about public libraries that often feels stigmatizing. This library is not like that. Anyone can hang out here and feel accepted. While most places in liberal cities try, few actually succeed at this. — Biff S.
I miss the familiar faces and anonymity I feel zig-zagging through the book shelves at ICPL so MUCH. — Alice V.
Runner-up: Cedar Rapids Public Library
Best Museum: University of Iowa Natural History Museum
Macbride Hall, N Clinton Street, Iowa City
319-335-0480, mnh.uiowa.edu
I love this museum, not only is it a great place to visit but also a fantastic place to work. I love the environment and the in-depth exhibits which feel like you are escaping into a movie set or another world. — Lea P.
Runner-up: Iowa Children’s Museum
Best Historic Building: Old Capitol Building
University of Iowa Pentacrest, Iowa City
Runner-up: Brucemore
A local and national treasure right in our own backyard! — Katie B.
Best Place to Volunteer: CommUnity Crisis Services and Food Bank
1121 S Gilbert Ct, Iowa City
319-351-2726 (crisis line: 1-855-325-4296), builtbycommunity.org
Each year, the staff of CommUnity step up to the needs of the people by offering assistance of all kinds. From answering crisis texts to continuing to provide crisis food distribution during the pandemic, they continue to answer the needs of our people. — Anne D.
Runner-up: Table to Table
Best Elected Official: Bruce Teague, Iowa City Mayor
He has his finger on the pulse of the community! — R.H.
It was an honor to have Mayor Teague sing “Amazing Grace” for the inside singers at Oakdale Community Choir. — Bridget T.
Runner-up: TIE! Stacey Walker, Linn County Supervisor, and Abby Finkenaur, U.S. Representative IA-01
Best Social Justice Advocate: Iowa Freedom Riders
Facebook: @iowafreedomrider
Instagram: @iowafreedomriders
Twitter: @IAFreedomRider
Iowa Freedom Riders have brought change and important conversations to the area! — Krista B.
IFR went to the streets and got it done AND they had the stamina and political savvy to work on policy and long-term goals with elected officials. Who else did half as much? Who else even tried? — Nathan K.
IFR is changing our town. If you’re not being changed by their work, you aren’t paying attention. — Elizabeth P.
Runner-up: Stacey Walker
Walker goes beyond politics to bring about positive change to our community. He’s shown the content of his character, and it’s been refreshing to witness. — Chad C.
Best Environmental Advocate: Iowa City Student Climate Strikers
Twitter: @moogysmaszimo
These young people are fighting for a future that they’re going to be dealing with more so than any of their elders. And their example humbles me daily. — Jane M.
Runner-up: New Pioneer Food Co-op
Best Local Nonprofit or Charity: Shelter House
429 Southgate Ave, Iowa City
319-351-0326, shelterhouseiowa.org
Shelter House is providing great financial support to people with housing needs due to COVID. — Matt D.
Runner-up: TIE! United Action for Youth and CommUnity
Hardest Fightin’ Union: AFSCME Council 61
Runner-up: TIE! Teamsters Local 238, SEIU Local 199 and UE Local 896 (COGS)
Best Neighborhood on the Rise: Iowa City Northside
Runner-up: Czech Village
Best Neighborhood for Families: Longfellow Neighborhood
Iowa City
Among all the positive things about this neighborhood, The Front Porch Music Fest is one of my favorite, and I am not even living there. — F.G.
Runner-up: Iowa City East Side
Best Tourist Attraction: Czech Village/New Bohemia District
Cedar Rapids
Great place for families to stop at local restaurants (Aroma!) and shops on the weekend. Check out the Czech and Slovak Museum while you’re there! — Mitchell H.
Runner-up: TIE! Devonian Fossil Gorge and Iowa Pedestrian Mall
Best Yard/Garden: Brucemore’s gardens
2160 Linden Dr SE, Cedar Rapids
Runner-up: University of Iowa Student Gardens
Best Shopping District: Downtown Iowa City
Runner-up: Czech Village/New Bohemia District
Best View: Vue Rooftop
On top of the Hilton Garden Inn, 328 S Clinton St, Iowa City
Runner-up: Mount Trashmore
Best Public Restroom: Iowa City Public Library
Runner-up: Von Maur
Von Maur’s bathrooms are an utter respite for a new mom! Places to sit and rest or feed your baby. Dedicated diaper changing room. Doors that go all the way to the floor so when your toddler decides that they need to take off ALL of their clothes to go potty, you have some privacy. — Kate M.
Best Local Twitter Account: Iowa City Police Log (@IC_ActivityLog)
Runner-up: Iowa Action (@IowaAction)
Best Local Facebook Page: Iowa City Police Log
(@IowaCityPoliceLog)
Runner-up: IC Quarantine Survival
Best Local Hero: Hospital staff
Runner-up: Iowa Freedom Riders
Best Local Entrepreneur: Kevin Burt
Runner-up: Nate Kaeding
Best Private School: Scattergood Friends School
1951 Delta Ave, West Branch
319-519-1856, scattergood.org
They have a beautiful property that means a lot to their community and the area. — Mitchell H.
Runner-up: Willowwind School
Best Pandemic Adaptation – Artist: Public Space One’s yard installation
229 N Gilbert St, Iowa City
publicspaceone.com
Public Space One is an art space that reflects and responds to the questions and issues impacting Iowa City at any point in time. That’s why I think it’s such an important institution for this region. — Biff S.
Runner-up: Megan Gogerty
Best Pandemic Adaptation – Business: Iowa City Public Library
The ICPL has handled COVID especially well — keeping the building closed but continuing to provide excellent service by mail! — Matt D.
Runner-up: Iowa City Farmers Market
Amazing that they’ve converted to online orders so smoothly — it’s not the same as the market but it works really well as a temp solution. — S.U.