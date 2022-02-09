Des Moines’ Beaverdale Books brings back Local Author Fair, featuring six Iowa writers

Local Author Fair Saturday, Feb. 12 at 1 p.m., Beaverdale Books

Des Moines locals know Beaverdale Books as a cozy place to discover Iowa authors, and events like the Local Author Fair helped them earn that reputation.

Beaverdale Books is hosting their first Local Author Fair since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic on Saturday, Feb. 12 from 1 to 3 p.m. Six authors will be featured and the event will be structured like an open house, allowing guests to walk from table to table purchasing books, chatting with authors and enjoying refreshments.

Co-owner Alice Meyer said that even though the bookstore is known for uplifting Iowa authors now, that wasn’t always the goal.

“I remember the day we opened, so many local authors came in,” Meyer said. “I had no idea; we were just trying to open up and sell books … We said ‘we gotta make something up fast here,’ and started the program that way.”

Beaverdale Books has been hosting Local Author Fairs since 2009 and the staff are excited to bring it back.

Masks are required in the store. This event is free.

The following authors and their new releases will be featured at the event:

Geral Blanchard — Awakening The Healing Soul: Indigenous Wisdom for Today’s World

Raymond Cornell — The Ripper’s Children: Inside The World of Modern Serial Killers

Jeff Kluever — Waking The Shadows

Jennifer Luing-Schafer — Willow Oakes

Dr. Ninja — Riding With My Dad

Val Weaver — A Winter Mirage

