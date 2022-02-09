Advertisement

Des Moines’ Beaverdale Books brings back Local Author Fair, featuring six Iowa writers

Posted on by Lily DeTaeye
Local Author Fair

Saturday, Feb. 12 at 1 p.m., Beaverdale Books


The local author shelves at Beaverdale Books, 2629 Beaver Ave # S1, Des Moines — Lily DeTaeye / Little Village

Des Moines locals know Beaverdale Books as a cozy place to discover Iowa authors, and events like the Local Author Fair helped them earn that reputation.

Beaverdale Books is hosting their first Local Author Fair since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic on Saturday, Feb. 12 from 1 to 3 p.m. Six authors will be featured and the event will be structured like an open house, allowing guests to walk from table to table purchasing books, chatting with authors and enjoying refreshments.

Co-owner Alice Meyer said that even though the bookstore is known for uplifting Iowa authors now, that wasn’t always the goal.

Advertisement

“I remember the day we opened, so many local authors came in,” Meyer said. “I had no idea; we were just trying to open up and sell books … We said ‘we gotta make something up fast here,’ and started the program that way.”

Beaverdale Books has been hosting Local Author Fairs since 2009 and the staff are excited to bring it back.

Masks are required in the store. This event is free.

The following authors and their new releases will be featured at the event:

  • Geral Blanchard — Awakening The Healing Soul: Indigenous Wisdom for Today’s World
  • Raymond Cornell — The Ripper’s Children: Inside The World of Modern Serial Killers
  • Jeff Kluever — Waking The Shadows
  • Jennifer Luing-Schafer — Willow Oakes
  • Dr. Ninja — Riding With My Dad
  • Val Weaver — A Winter Mirage

Thoughts? Tips? A cute picture of a dog? Share them with LV » editor@littlevillagemag.com

The Future is Unwritten

You look to Little Village for today’s stories. Your sustaining support will help us write tomorrow’s.

Regular

$10/mo or $120/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
The cost of doing this work really adds up! Your contribution at this level will cover telephone and internet expenses for one month at the LV editorial offices.
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

Italic

$20/mo or $240/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
$240 is enough to cover one month’s costs for sending out our weekly entertainment newsletter, The Weekender. Make a contribution at this level to put a little more oomph on your support and your weekend.
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

Bold

$30/mo or $360/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
LittleVillageMag.com connects eastern Iowa culture with the world. Your contribution at this level will cover the site’s hosting costs for three months. A bold move for our boldest supporters!
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

All monthly and annual contributors receive:

  • Recognition on our Supporters page (aliases welcome)
  • Exclusive early access when we release new half-price gift cards
  • Access to a secret Facebook group where you can connect with other supporters and discuss the latest news and upcoming events (and maybe swap pet pics?) with the LV staff
  • Invitations to periodic publisher chats (held virtually for now) to meet with Matt and give him a piece of your mind, ask your burning questions and hear more about the future plans for Little Village, Bread & Butter Magazine, Witching Hour Festival and our other endeavors.