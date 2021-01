For the 2021 Arts Issue, Little Village asked local artists to “build a utopia” through a one- or two-page comic.

Caroline Mascardo is a junior at Iowa City West High School. When they aren’t making political cartoons for the school newspaper, you can probably find them practicing violin, reading something by Kurt Vonnegut or consuming copious amounts of caffeine. This art was originally published in Little Village issue 290.









