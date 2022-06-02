Downtown street closures and bus route changes start Thursday for the Iowa Arts Festival





The first act at Iowa Arts Festival in downtown Iowa City won’t take the stage until 7 p.m. on Friday, but streets will start closing early Thursday afternoon to set the stage. Starting at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Clinton Street from Jefferson to Washington and Iowa Avenue from Clinton to Dubuque will be closed. The streets will not reopen until Sunday night.

More street closures follow on Friday morning. Starting at 6 a.m., Dubuque Street from Washington to Jefferson, Linn Street from Washington to Iowa, Washington Street from Clinton to Linn, as well as Iowa Avenue from Dubuque to Linn will be closed to traffic. Those streets will also reopen on Sunday night.

Any cars still parked on those streets when city crews shut them down will be towed. “In addition to reduced street parking, some ramp and lot parking will be reserved for festival vendors, artists, performers, and service vehicles,” the city said in a news release.

Advertisement

The Iowa Arts Festival will also disrupt bus travel. Starting on Thursday morning, the downtown bus interchange will move from its location next to Old Capitol Town Center to Court Street between Clinton and Dubuque, near the Court Street Transportation Center.

Buses will be running on their normal weekday and Saturday schedules, but route changes for the festival mean buses won’t be making certain stops.

“The outbound bus stops located at Washington Street & Linn Street (stop 7200), Washington Street and Gilbert Street (stop 7201), Clinton Street & Jefferson Street (stop 7400), Jefferson Street & Linn Street (stop 7401), Washington Street and Madison Street (stop 7082) will be closed,” according to the city. “The inbound bus stops located at Madison Street & Washington Street (stop 7081),UI Lindquist Center (stop 7079), Market Street & Linn Street (stop 7206), Clinton Street & Jefferson Street (stop 7207), IC Recreation Center (stop 7243), and Burlington Street & Dubuque Street (stop 7244) will also be closed.”

“Customers who use these stops should catch their buses at the alternate interchange on Court Street.”

Normal bus service will resume on Monday.

The Iowa Arts Festival runs from 5 p.m. on Friday, when arts and food vendors open for the weekend, through Sunday afternoon. It’s the first of three annual downtown festivals presented by Iowa City Summer of the Arts.