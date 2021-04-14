Advertisement

Artists can now submit proposals for two murals along the Cedar Valley Nature Trail

Posted on by Izabela Zaluska
12th Avenue bridge in Cedar Rapids, April 13, 2021. — Jessica Abdoney/Little Village

The Cedar Rapids Community Development Department is now accepting proposal from artists for two planned murals along the Cedar Valley Nature Trail.

One mural will be under the 12th Avenue bridge along the southeast side, and the other mural will be under the 8th Avenue bridge, also along the southeast side.

“Community art would beautify and enhance the trail network, bringing bright and vibrant works of art that accentuate the use of a riverside trail network in an urban context,” according to a news release from the department. “A wide variety of artistic styles will be considered, and work that incorporates street art styles are particularly welcomed.”

For the mural under the 12th Avenue bridge, the city is encouraging artists to incorporate themes related to racial justice, social justice and equity, given the close proximity to the African American Museum of Iowa.

The mural will be installed this summer, and the selected artist will receive $9,000 for their work.

8th Avenue bridge in Cedar Rapids, April 13, 2021. — Jessica Abdoney/Little Village

The mural under the 8th Avenue bridge will also be installed this summer, and the selected artist will receive $5,000 for their work. This mural will be temporary since replacement of the bridge is part of the city’s Flood Control System. The construction on the bridge is scheduled to begin in 2024, and the mural will be removed during this process.

Artists can submit proposals for one or both projects and can submit as an individual or as part of a group. Each proposal should include a concept design, examples of previous work, a description of materials, estimated installation timeline and a brief artist statement and biography.

Additional information about what artists should include in their submissions can be found on the city’s Visual Arts Commission website by clicking on the call for artist documents.

Anyone with questions can email Sylvia Brueckert at s.brueckert@cedar-rapids.org. Submissions should be emailed to Brueckert by Friday, May 7.

A decision will be made on Thursday, May 13, according to the city.


