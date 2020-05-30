Another 344 Iowans test positive for COVID-19 as bars reopen







On Saturday, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported another 344 Iowans had tested positive for COVID-19, including four residents of Johnson County and four residents of Linn County. The new cases bring the total number of Iowans who have tested positive for the virus to 19,135 as of 10 a.m. on Saturday.

IDPH also reported another seven people have died from COVID-19. One of the deceased was a resident of Johnson County; nine of the county’s residents have now died from the virus. In Linn County, the death toll stands at 76. According to IDPH, a total of 527 Iowans have died from the virus.

Another COVID-19 outbreak at a long-term care facility was also reported, bringing the total number of such outbreaks to 39. Cases of the virus have been reported at more long-term care facilities than those 39, but IDPH only publicly acknowledges spread of COVID-19 in facilities that meet its definition of an outbreak: three or more residents testing positive.

The newly reported cases and deaths come as Iowa prepares for the next stage of Gov. Kim Reynolds’ effort to reopen the state. The governor acknowledged during two of her press conferences this week that the state is still seeing substantial spread of COVID-19, but has repeatedly said Iowans will have to learn to live with the virus.

“For our state, recovery means striking a balance between getting life and business back to normal, while continuing to manage virus activity,” Reynolds said at her press conference on Tuesday. “Our recovery is contingent upon our ability to protect both the lives and livelihoods of Iowans. We can’t prioritize one over the other, we must prioritize both to move forward.”

At that press conference, the governor announced she had signed a proclamation allowing bars to reopen, as long as they follow IDPH guidelines, including operating at 50 percent of their maximum occupancy limit and restricting the size of groups to 10 or fewer. Live musical performances were also permitted to resume at bars and restaurants.

The proclamation allows other businesses to reopen on Monday, June 1, including casinos and amusement parks, and outdoor performance venues, such as amphitheaters and grandstands, will be able to hold live performances.

At the governor’s press conference on Friday, Courtney Johns of KMTV News asked Reynolds how people attending music events are expected to maintain the recommended social distancing, and stay six feet apart while dancing.

“We called [IDPH] asking for guidance on how to do this, and they didn’t have an answer, and I was wondering if you have an answer for that,” Johns said.

“Well, I think people have to be personally responsible and socially distancing of six feet is social distancing of six feet,” Reynolds replied. “So that means unless you’re with your family or somebody that you’re with, you need to practice social distancing. And if you can’t do that you need to have a face covering ready to continue to protect yourself.”

Reynolds then asked IDPH Deputy Director Sarah Reisetter if she had anything to add. Reisetter said no.







