Advertisement

After two years, Iowa City has a permanent solution to keep people off the Park Road Bridge’s arches

Posted on by Paul Brennan
  • 96
    Shares

Park Road Bridge, Dec. 10, 2020. — Paul Brennan/Little Village

More than two years after Peyton Meier skateboarded down an arch of the Park Road Bridge, the Iowa City Public Works Department is getting ready to unveil its planned replacement for the chainlink fencing that has blocked access to the arches since September 2018.

The city will install planting beds at the base of each arch, Zachary Oren Smith reported in the Press-Citizen. Melissa Clow, special project administrator for the Public Works Department, told Smith in an email the beds “will eliminate the smooth approach that is now on-site, making it more difficult for people to access the arch.”

There will also be new signs warning people to keep off the arches and a new security camera.

Advertisement

The department intends to unveil its plans later this month.

In May 2019, Clow told Little Village the city’s plans to keep people off the arches involved building concrete walls that extended beyond the end of the arches, as well as using concrete planters as barriers to access.

“Our preferred timeline is to have it addressed this summer, so everything will be in place by the fall, when the students come back and the football season starts,” she said at the time.

The cost estimate for the new planting beds, signs and camera is $35,000, which the city will pay with money left over from the original $13.1 million in funding for the bridge.

Almost as soon as the bridge opened on Saturday, Aug. 31, people started using its arches in ways the city never intended. That weekend, five men were photographed walking over one of the arches. A week later, Meier rode down an arch.

A video Meier posted to Facebook of himself skating down the arch went viral.

Advertisement

The city responded by posting “No Trespassing” signs, and warning that anyone found on an arch could be charged with a simple misdemeanor. The chainlink fencing followed shortly afterward, and has remained in place ever since.

The Park Road Bridge was built as part of the Iowa City Gateway Project, which broke ground in 2016, and was designed to help address flooding problems on Dubuque Street, Park Road and the Park Road crossing of the Iowa River in northwest Iowa City. The $59 million project is the largest flood mitigation project the city has undertaken.

SIGN UP TODAY

Subscribe for daily news updates from Little Village

SUBSCRIBE


  • 96
    Shares
Thoughts? Tips? A cute picture of a dog? Share them with LV » editor@littlevillagemag.com

Advertisement

Advertisement

For $15/mo you get FilmScene Member and Englert Friend benefits and help secure our future.

Advertisement

ORDER NOW

Summer Programs 2020

Get 150+ local restaurants delivered to your door in the Iowa City & Cedar Rapids areas!

Advertisement

World of Bikes presents:

GET GEARED UP FOR WINTER

Come talk with our experts about ways to stay on the bike this winter! Find out more at World of Bikes.

Get Started

The Future is Unwritten

You look to Little Village for today’s stories. Your sustaining support will help us write tomorrow’s.

Regular

$10/mo or $120/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
The cost of doing this work really adds up! Your contribution at this level will cover telephone and internet expenses for one month at the LV editorial offices.
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

Italic

$20/mo or $240/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
$240 is enough to cover one month’s costs for sending out our weekly entertainment newsletter, The Weekender. Make a contribution at this level to put a little more oomph on your support and your weekend.
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

Bold

$30/mo or $360/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
LittleVillageMag.com connects eastern Iowa culture with the world. Your contribution at this level will cover the site’s hosting costs for three months. A bold move for our boldest supporters!
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

All monthly and annual contributors receive:

  • Recognition on our Supporters page (aliases welcome)
  • Exclusive early access when we release new half-price gift cards
  • Access to a secret Facebook group where you can connect with other supporters and discuss the latest news and upcoming events (and maybe swap pet pics?) with the LV staff
  • Invitations to periodic publisher chats (held virtually for now) to meet with Matt and give him a piece of your mind, ask your burning questions and hear more about the future plans for Little Village, Bread & Butter Magazine, Witching Hour Festival and our other endeavors.