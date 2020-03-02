A new barbecue joint offering ribs, brisket and boozy milkshakes is coming to Cedar Rapids







84 Shares

Come May, there will be a new place to get barbecue in Cedar Rapids — along with pies and boozy milkshakes.

The St. Louis-based chain Sugarfire Smoke House is expanding to Iowa with Sugarfire Cedar Rapids, 2350 Edgewood Rd SW. The restaurant will move into the space by Westdale Town Center that was formerly F&M Bank.

The Cedar Rapids location is the brand’s 16th restaurant. The first Sugarfire opened in St. Louis in 2012 and has since expanded into nine locations in Missouri, as well as restaurants in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana and Kentucky.

The chain’s menu includes brisket, pulled pork, ribs, burgers, sandwiches and a number of sides and sauces. The Cedar Rapids menu will be consistent with what is served at other locations, and there will also be daily specials that will be announced every morning through social media.

“With Sugarfire we are bringing a unique barbecue culture to Cedar Rapids and the Corridor,” Diane Niebuhr said in a news release. Niebuhr is operating the location with her husband, Mark. The couple owns Hope’s Bridal & Prom in Davenport and Atkins, Iowa.

Sugarfire Cedar Rapids will feature an outdoor patio and the chain’s first drive-thru window. Curbside pickup, delivery and catering will also be available.

Construction is expected to begin this month, and the restaurant is slated to open in May. Once the restaurant opens, barbecue lovers will be able to get their fix seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.







84 Shares

Thoughts? Tips? A cute picture of a dog? Share them with LV » editor@littlevillagemag.com