Breaking: Downtown Iowa City Swisher Building sold for $2.9 million

BUY HALF-PRICE GIFT CARDS
Generously offered by businesses in the Iowa City area
IOWA CITY — Kyle Smith of the Tailwind Group, a property management company based in Mankato, Minnesota — owners of The Quarters at Iowa City — is reported to be the purchaser of the Swisher building on College Street in downtown Iowa City. It went for $2.9 million, according to sources on the ground at Hotel Vetro, where the auction was held today at noon.
Little Village will publish more information as it becomes available.
Generously offered by businesses in the Iowa City area
About The Author
Little Village
News and culture from the Iowa City area