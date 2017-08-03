Advertisement

Breaking: Downtown Iowa City Swisher Building sold for $2.9 million

Posted by Little Village | Aug 3, 2017 | Community/News
Revival Soap Opera

photo by Kate Conlow

IOWA CITY — Kyle Smith of the Tailwind Group, a property management company based in Mankato, Minnesota — owners of The Quarters at Iowa City — is reported to be the purchaser of the Swisher building on College Street in downtown Iowa City. It went for $2.9 million, according to sources on the ground at Hotel Vetro, where the auction was held today at noon.

Little Village will publish more information as it becomes available.

