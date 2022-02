Few things beat sharing a meal with friends and family, but doing it gathered around a simmering chili-infused broth does spice things up. Little Village asked Aaron Pang, a writer and foodie who grew up on hot pot and has recently relocated to Iowa City from San Francisco, to invite some friends for dinner at Szechuan House and talk about their experience with this treasured tradition in Chinese cuisine.

Presented by Think Iowa City

Thoughts? Tips? A cute picture of a dog? Share them with LV » editor@littlevillagemag.com