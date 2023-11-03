Last weekend of early voting: satellite voting locations open in Iowa City, North Liberty and Cedar Rapids





It’s the final weekend for early voting in the Nov. 7 city and school board election, and there will be satellite voting locations open in Johnson and Linn counties.

In Johnson County, early voting will take place on Saturday and Sunday at the Iowa City Public Library (123 S Linn St) and the North Liberty Community Library (520 W Cherry St). The hours for the satellite voting site in Iowa City are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday. In North Liberty, early voting will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Linn County voters will be able to cast an early ballot at the downtown location of the Cedar Rapids Public Library (450 5th Ave SE) and at the satellite voting site at Lindale Mall (4444 1st Ave NE). The library site will be open on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Voting at Lindale Mall will be from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, and from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

The auditor’s offices in both counties will be open for early voting during normal business hours on Monday. In Johnson County, the auditor’s office is located in the county’s administration building in Iowa City (913 S Dubuque St), and is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Linn County Auditor’s Office is in the Jean Oxley Linn County Public Service Center in Cedar Rapids (935 2nd St SW), and will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Voter ID requirements for early voting are the same as they are for voting on Election Day. Voters will need to show a valid Iowa driver’s license or an Iowa Non-Operator ID, an Iowa Voter Identification Card, a U.S. Military ID, U.S. Veteran ID, U.S. Passport or Tribal ID Card/Document.

Anyone who hasn’t yet returned an absentee ballot they requested by mail needs to mail it in time for the ballot to arrive at the auditor’s office by the time polls close on Election Day, which will be 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

Voters with also can drop off their completed and sealed ballot to the auditor’s office drop box.

Johnson County voters can find their drop box on the south side of the Johnson County Administration Building, and in Linn County, the drop box is located outside the Jean Oxley Linn County Public Service Center. Ballots must be deposited by 8 p.m. on Tuesday to be counted.