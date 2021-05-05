Little Village magazine issue 294: May 2021







18 Shares

At the turn of the millennium, Liz Crokin was a University of Iowa journalism and political science student, a college Republican eager to meet the likes of George W. Bush and John McCain. In 2021, she’s one of QAnon’s most unrelenting advocates, undaunted by the COVID-19 pandemic, Trump’s election loss and the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. Little Village took a look at the 20 years in between, including what draws people like Crokin and her followers to conspiracy theories and why her messages, masked in Christian righteousness and anti-child abuse activism, are so effective—and dangerous.

Also in this issue: A profile of the endlessly ethereal musician Annalibera, a peek inside Iowa’s only magic shop, and a fruitful partnership between the Coralville Community Food Pantry and local artists to fight food insecurity. Plus: Advice columnist Kiki offers tips for stepping out of your quarantine bubble, and food reviewer Tiffani Green has a change of heart about sweet pizza toppings thanks to Coralville’s Marquee Pizzeria.







18 Shares

Thoughts? Tips? A cute picture of a dog? Share them with LV » editor@littlevillagemag.com