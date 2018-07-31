Little Village magazine issue 247: Aug. 1-15, 2018









Flip through the pages of Little Village magazine issue 247. In this edition, UI researches work to create a more sustainable future using tools that span quantum physics, theoretical chemistry and materials science. Also inside: The latest sex and relationship advice from Dear Kiki, local album reviews, and an interview with Dead Rider’s Todd Rittman ahead of the band’s upcoming performance at the Grey Area Festival (Aug. 10-11) in Lone Tree, Iowa.