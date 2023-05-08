Little Village Central Iowa issue 014: May 2023

May flowers haven’t bloomed as bright this spring for all Iowans. In this issue, LV breaks down the bill passed by Republican state lawmakers restricting lessons on HIV/AIDS and the HPV vaccine in Iowa schools — a reminder of the darkest days of the AIDS crisis, when willful ignorance by the government cost lives. Also in this issue: The rise of STEM, and the shift to STEAM; Korean corn dogs attract a crowd to this Ankeny tea shop; and a new music festival could mean big changes for the Horizon Events Center and Clive. Plus: Dear Kiki, and local album and book reviews!