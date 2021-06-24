Advertisement

Letter to the editor: Rep. Miller-Meeks’ repeats right-wing exaggerations on Fox News

Posted on by Letters

Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks discusses President Biden’s infrastructure bill on Fox News in June 2021.

By Paul Deaton, Solon

Mariannette Miller-Meeks sounds like she’s having trouble dealing with a narrow win in her 2020 election. On June 22, she wrote in a Fox News opinion piece, “Democrats want Americans to believe state election laws are broken so they can then sell their ‘Corrupt Politicians Act’ as a means to fix the ‘broken’ system.”

The appeal Rita Hart made to the certified election results is evidence election laws are working as they were designed. I understand neither Miller-Meeks nor prominent Iowa Republicans liked the appeal. They should have let the law play out as it is designed to do and as it ultimately did. Instead they complained and made exaggerated claims like this one on Fox News.

“Corrupt Politicians Act” is the same framing used by the right-wing Heritage Foundation to characterize the “For the People Act.” Miller-Meeks likely used the Heritage talking point, because it’s curious she rolled out this opinion piece at the same time Heritage used the phrase to activate their followers to oppose S.1.

In her Fox News statement, Miller-Meeks naively admitted the irony in proposing the “For the People Act”: Democrats demonstrated the legislative process is not broken. With a slim majority, Democrats walked through the front door and proposed to stop recent Republican-passed laws that aim to modify the voting process.

Agree or disagree, it is the hallmark of our form of government. Miller-Meeks should spend more time in her district talking to voters from all parties to build on her six-vote margin in 2022.


