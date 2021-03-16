Advertisement

Letter to the editor: To reflect the student body, Iowa City needs more administrators of color

Posted on by Letters
By Niomi Williams, Iowa City

This year we have seen a major shift in Iowa City Community School District administration, from the superintendent all the way down to the deans. There are a number of administrators currently in interim positions, but I have just heard that the district is beginning to interview and offer permanent positions for administrative staff. This includes principals and assistant principals at the secondary schools. This large shift in personnel creates an opportunity to restructure the district in a manner that is more supportive for our marginalized and underrepresented students. Research shows that one of the best ways of improving student connectedness and success is by making sure that district staff reflect the diversity of the student population. This effect is the most pronounced when it accomplished with staff in leadership positions.

According to the 2017-2018 District Snapshot, Iowa City students were 6.1 percent Asian, 19.2 percent Black, 11.5 percent Hispanic, 5.2 percent multi-racial and 57.6 percent white. In the last few years, the diversity in our community has increased even further, and we are trending closer to a 50 percent white student population. With that said, only half of our school administrators should be white. Currently 100 percent of the secondary principals and 86 percent of the elementary principals are white. This presents a problem.

The district has often stated that they select administrators from a diverse pool of candidates, which raises the question: If there are qualified people of color applying for these positions, why are so many of our administrators white? On the district’s organizational chart, the only two non-white members of the senior administrative team are Jeremy Tabor (Director of Equity) and Laura Gray (Director of Diversity & Cultural Responsiveness).

As the district goes through this next round of hiring, selecting another white administrator would be a slap to the face for our students of color.

I’m especially troubled by the prospect of Mitch Gross being selected as the permanent principal at West High. One student made the following testimonial on the BlackAtICCSD Instagram account.

I was in my AP US History class taught by Mitchell Gross, when he said the n-word while discussing a book. He actually said it twice in one sentence. I was one of two black people in that class and I felt powerless and didn’t say anything. I came back the next morning before school to discuss the matter with him and he wouldn’t budge. He even said that I would come back and apologize to him after going to college and realizing it was normal to say that word in an educational context.

Mr. Gross’s use of the N-word is troubling, but what’s worse is his dismissive attitude toward the student and his implication that he understands more about the student’s feelings than the student does. This shows alarming constancy with white supremacist thinking. While Mr. Gross has stopped publicly using the N-word, I worry that he maintains this dismissive attitude toward Black perspectives. Also, his background as a politician makes it hard to trust the authenticity in anything he says.

This story has been circulated among the Black students in the district and it has eroded the trust between Mr. Gross and the students of color.

I have heard people say that Mr. Gross is the “best man for the job” because of his extensive experience with the district. The inherent problem with this logic is that it serves to maintain the racist status quo. Historically the staff in this district has been mostly white, so if we select administrators based on how long they have been in the district, they will continue to be mostly white. Grandfathering administrators in this fashion will drastically slow our progress toward equity.

I hope you will all seriously consider what I’ve said here and that you will contact the school board and superintendent to let them know how important it is that they keep equity in mind as they select this new group of administrators.


