Letter to the editor: Coach Ferentz, wear a mask in public

By Kent Williams, Iowa City

Kirk Ferentz is one of the most famous people in Iowa. He’s also the highest paid employee of the State of Iowa. The University of Iowa Hawkeye football team is a state-wide obsession followed by hundreds of thousands of fans.

For those of us in Iowa City, he is also a neighbor. If you shop at the North Dodge Hy-Vee in Iowa City, it’s common to see him in the morning grabbing a coffee at the in-store Starbucks. He gives everyone he meets a smile and a nod.

Those regular Ferentz sightings seem less charming these days, because he does not wear a face mask. He isn’t the only bare-faced shopper, but college coaches should be people who lead by example, who stand for the ideals of our community.

Coach Ferentz, wear a mask in public. Don’t worry, we’ll still recognize you. If you ever want the much-loved tradition of Hawkeye football Saturdays to come back, we need to get past the COVID-19 pandemic. Following the recommendations from public health experts is the absolute least we should expect from everyone.







