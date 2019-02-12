Cars blocking snow removal in downtown Iowa City will be towed starting at 2 a.m. on Wednesday







City workers will be removing snow from the streets of downtown Iowa City starting at 2 a.m. on Wednesday morning, and vehicles parked in tow-away zones will be removed, the city announced in a press release on Tuesday afternoon.

“Towing will impact Prentiss Street to Market Street, Madison Street to Gilbert Street, as well as N Clinton Street from Market Street to Church Street,” according to the press release. “The parking in these areas are metered spots, which do not permit parking from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.”

Anyone needing information about a towed vehicle should call the Iowa City Police Department at 319-356-5275.