Cars blocking snow removal in downtown Iowa City will be towed starting at 2 a.m. on Wednesday

Posted on by Paul Brennan
Snow in downtown Iowa City. — photo via the City of Iowa City

City workers will be removing snow from the streets of downtown Iowa City starting at 2 a.m. on Wednesday morning, and vehicles parked in tow-away zones will be removed, the city announced in a press release on Tuesday afternoon.

“Towing will impact Prentiss Street to Market Street, Madison Street to Gilbert Street, as well as N Clinton Street from Market Street to Church Street,” according to the press release. “The parking in these areas are metered spots, which do not permit parking from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.”

Map courtesy of the City of Iowa City.

Anyone needing information about a towed vehicle should call the Iowa City Police Department at 319-356-5275.


