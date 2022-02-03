Advertisement

FilmScene’s Community Collaborations series gets a Black History Month start

Posted on by Little Village
On These Grounds

Thursday, Feb. 3 at 6:30 p.m., FilmScene—Chauncey, Free-$12

Sankofa

Friday, Feb. 18 at 7 p.m., FilmScene—Chauncey, Free


The Little Village February Editors’ Event Pick in Film:

Community Collaborations at FilmScene—Chauncey, Iowa City

FilmScene is kicking off its Community Collaborations with two February offerings. The theater will be held to 50 percent capacity for both screenings and wellness protocols require a 72-hour (or less) negative COVID-19 test or documentation of a vaccine card in lieu of a negative COVID-19 test for each individual 5 or older attending. Masks are required.

On These Grounds is the inaugural event, Thursday, Feb. 3 at 6:30 p.m., $12 for the general public or free for K-12 students, teachers and parents/families.

The 2021 Garrett Zeygetis documentary explores activist Vivian Anderson’s efforts to engage the situation and circumstances that led a white South Carolina police officer to throw a Black teenager from her school desk. The film is co-presented by Black Lives Matter at School — Iowa.

The second screening in the series is Haile Gerima’s 1993 drama Sankofa, presented free on Friday, Feb. 18 at 7 p.m. in collaboration with Sankofa Outreach Connection and Beloved Community Initiative.

Both films will be followed by discussion panels. The series, announced in January, offers community groups the chance to partner with FilmScene on topics or specific films they feel will resonate with viewers and generate positive action.


