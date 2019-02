City workers will be removing the snow piles from the streets of downtown Iowa City starting at 2 a.m. on Saturday morning.

“Vehicles parked near the snow piles may be towed if they prevent crews from completing their work,” the city said in a press release. “The piles are located next to metered spots, which do not permit parking from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.”

Anyone needing information about a towed vehicle should call the Iowa City Police Department at 319-356-5275.