A Des Moines artists heals through the strokes of a paintbrush

A boy with a hidden talent fell into the wrong group of people who lead him down a scary path. Then he hit a turning point.

It took Robert Moore going to the hospital after a night of too much drinking towards the end of 2019 for him to turn his life around and find a positive outlet. “When I walked out, I told myself ‘I ain’t letting this happen again. I’m not doing this again.’ I just told myself I’m not doing this shit no more,” Moore said.

“I had to literally go to the hospital because I made a bad choice. That’s crazy to me.”

Struggling with alcoholism and drug abuse was Moore’s home remedy for his sadness and his unhappiness, but ultimately left him more empty. But once he figured out the cause for his negative feelings were the very things that his life had become — corporate IT job, lifestyle and personal matters — he made a life-changing decision.

“I was kind of able to more so understand why I was using, and then I could focus on how to stop. And I didn’t know that stopping using is what I needed to do, I just felt like there was something we needed to change,” Moore said.

His answers to happiness was soberness, and the same time he found happiness is the same time he made a stoke with a brush.

Moore describes his mentality while working at his IT job as “chasing the bag”. He desired the model of climbing up the ladder to success. His role included consulting, project management, and handling different assignments. But chasing the bag didn’t connect with him. “It just drove me crazy. It was not for me,” Moore said. He thought that chasing the corporate dream would make important.

“The old me wasn’t authentic. I had a boss one time tell me that I wasn’t authentic and that I say was a lot. Even though I don’t appreciate the way she delivered that feedback, it made me really question about why I wasn’t being seen as authentic.”

He never did receive an answer to his question, but he says he didn’t need one. “What she told me was everything right there. There was everything that I didn’t want to hear but needed to hear,” Moore said.

There were other things that were tried to battle depression such as exercise. “I tried a lot of other things, but painting was always the ultimate thing for me. It always seemed to be the thing that brought me back to childhood and what I really like to do,” Moore attested.

Painting was a great alternative for Moore because this was an outlet that didn’t harm others and it was a way to make himself proud.

He started remaking old cartoon characters into Black characters. He has recreated Peanuts, Charlie Brown, The Jetsens, Scooby Doo, The Flintstones and more. One day he did an internet search wondering if someone had done these recreations before to start a collection for his children’s rooms, they’re his first love with art coming second.

When he found no results, he went for it, posted his work on social media which landed him some recognition from Empire Records.

These recreations called Blackity Brown, promote mental awareness and pushes for healthy living. Moore showcased that mental illness isn’t something to be consumed by but something to overcome.

When changing huge parts of your lifestyle, others may not always have the wanted reaction. But that was no worry for Moore. He had a supportive family who agreed that something had to change along with his now ex-wife. But some friends did have to be replaced to align with his new way of life.

Moore’s mom has ADD and bipolar disorder leading to an idle mind which he describes as “An idle mind always keeps me distracted by things I think aren’t healthy, so I try to keep myself busy all the time.

With Moore being a Black man, he faces discouragement of healthy ways of coping and dealing with his emotions. “As a Black man, we’re taught to suppress those feelings. Even as a man more generally taught to suppress our feelings. So, when you think about feelings, emotions, being vulnerable, about trauma which ties into why we might be holding in emotions. Just having those things can play into your mental health and it’s a cycle almost. Keep suppressing and then it gets suppressed [and] it comes in outbursts,” Moore said.

He continues to paint the picture of what suppression is for a man, a Black man. “As a Black human, as a Black American, you’re constantly traumatized. So then, to add all that it’s almost like a ticking time bomb in a way. So, suffering in silence. Figure out how to be honest and vulnerable is becoming more socially acceptable and it wasn’t so much for all cultures actually, but especially Black cultures cause we were told by people who were also told and never taught about mental health and suppressing their feelings that we need to suppress our feelings by people who were told to suppress their feelings. So, it’s like a compounded suppression”.

Vulnerability isn’t a canvas that Moore has never painted on before but dipping his feet into the paint led to a refreshing feeling. “It’s a sense of freedom. It’s scary though. It’s like anything, riding a new ride, trying new food, going to a new state or new country. You may not love it but you got to try it just to see if you’re a better version of yourself after,” Moore encouraged.

Transforming into a better version of yourself can be drastic, so Moore suggest taking things at a good pace. He continues, “And there’s doses of that that are different for everyone. You have to figure that out, but you have to do it to start somewhere. Figuring that out is important and just being true to yourself is a form of freedom especially as a Black American, Black man or woman”.

He reminds us that we can obtain freedom in many ways, “But being free emotionally, moving how we want to emotionally, physically, spiritually there’s freedom. It’s called the “land of the free” and we’ve been told not to do certain things, we’re programmed to feel like we have to do certain things”. But Moore knew there was no limit and moved towards feeling free with himself which he gives art the recognition for.

“Art was my saving grace cause it was something that I’ve always been attracted to,” he said.

Although others use art as an outlet, Moore believes his art contains something that he doesn’t see often. “I just know that mine is extremely, vulnerably honest. And there’s where you can be a great painter but if you don’t have a narrative that’s vulnerable that people can feel, you only will go so far. Your connection will be flat,” he said.

“To be in Des Moines, Iowa and have the trajectory that I’ve had in such a short period of time, I can say this authentically looking in the mirror, it is so rare and I’m so grateful for it”.

Moore has done many projects in the past throughout his hometown of Des Moines such as Harvesting Humanity which is a projection of lost Black lives for a silent protest.

Being from Des Moines, Moore is hoping for more work to organically and authentically to come his way so he can spread his art around the city that he was born and raised in.

One of his most memorable projects would be a collaboration that he did with the New York clothing brand Kith which Moore says happens to be a major brand in bigger cities. His other collaboration that springs to mind is when he worked with UNKNWN, Lebron Jame’s store in Atlanta.

There was also a collaboration with an artist out of D.C., Esteban Whiteside, on a project of a series of reimaging the board game Monopoly to show gentrification.

Despite Moore’s success, he still wishes some things could be different. “But also, my journey and my story isn’t highlighted as much as I think it could be which is a missed opportunity, less for me and being in the spotlight and more for a younger version of me to see it’s possible. I wish I would’ve been introduced to painting as an artform younger versus a basketball or hustling or a white-collar job. But now I have this, so I cherish it,”.

When making art, Moore feels says he feels free. “You’ll hear me say that word a lot. Nobody can tell me what to do. It’s a mastery. It’s linear but it also is continuous. There’s a beginning, but I don’t see an end. So, I’m never boxed in to fleeing like I have to I have to hit something. I’m just doing the best word possible and challenging myself.

Currently, what Moore has challenged himself to is painting faces. During the interview with Little Village, he paints on a smaller canvas, something of which he had never done before. But he was proud of the work he was doing.

“It’s something that I’ve never done and something I’m scared to do, but I’m doing it,” Moore said as he painted. He continues to say, “Right now, I’m loving it cause I’m real loose with it and I don’t have to be so tight. And I can see from far back how it looks,” Moore said as he pushed his chair back further to get different view.

Moore is a self-taught artist who feels inspired by someone like Kerry James Marshall. “He’s one of the more well-known Black American artists of our time. The reason why I love him so much is cause he just doesn’t give a fuck and he just paints what he wants. And he’s always kind of been free like that. So, it’s always been inspiring to see someone like that,” Moore explains.

“I just kind of found art later in life so it’s kind of one of those interesting situations where I can’t actually say when exactly I found art. Art just kind of found me, and it found me at the right time.

Moore has teased a collaboration with a Des Moines photographer for a Juneteenth project but did not give further details. Visit his website for more information or to enjoy more of his art.