Your Village: What’s happening to the trees on the trail between Creekside Park and Court Hill Park?

There are a lot of trees being cut down next to the creek that runs along the East side bike path. What’s up with that? — Elizabeth, Iowa City, via Facebook

The trees in question are along the trail that follows Ralston Creek between Creekside Park and Court Hill Park.

“A couple of things are going over there,” Iowa City Senior Civil Engineer Ben Clark told Little Village. “We’re removing those trees that have fallen over and are obstructing the creek. We’ve also cut down dead trees and trees that were leaning and going to fall into the creek.”

The main culprit is erosion along the creek bank. Clark said that restoration work on the banks will begin in the spring.

“The plan is to stabilize the banks,” Clark said. “We’ll be doing some planting there to address the problem.”

“I know it looks a little bad now, but it’ll get better,” Clark added.