‘Word to Your Mother’ – Giving Tree Theater offers storytime to celebrate moms this weekend

Word to Your Mother Giving Tree Theater — May 13 at 8:00 p.m.

In honor of Mother’s Day on Sunday, you can catch a special event devoted to stories about moms and motherhood.

Giving Tree Theater will present “Word to Your Mother” on Saturday, May 13, at 8 p.m. The event is a new entry in “The Great Stories Series,” which also includes “A Show of Gratitude” in the run-up to Thanksgiving and “Roses and Thorns” around Valentine’s Day.

According to Heather Akers, co-founder of Giving Tree, the series has been gaining momentum. Submissions for “Word to Your Mother” were plentiful. “If we had used all the storytellers who submitted,” Akers says, “we would have had three hours of material.”

Twelve original stories will be told on Saturday night, including four that will feature two or more generations of a family sharing the stage. Live music will also be part of the mix.

While the theme of mothers and motherhood is the organizing principle, Akers often worries the Great Stories Series events won’t cohere. “I always worry about a throughline,” she says, “but there’s always been a magical synergy.”

Akers believes events like “Word to Your Mother” can and do inspire empathy and connection among the artists and the audiences. “I think that’s because we all have more in common than we think we do.”

Tickets for “Word to Your Mother” are $20 and are available at givingtreetheater.com and at the door.