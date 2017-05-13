Advertisement

Subscribe
to the
Weekender

Advertisement

‘Word to Your Mother’ – Giving Tree Theater offers storytime to celebrate moms this weekend

Posted by Rob Cline | May 13, 2017 | Arts & Entertainment

Word to Your Mother

Giving Tree Theater — May 13 at 8:00 p.m.

Storyteller Joe Jennison at Giving Tree Theater’s Show of Gratitude in November. — photo by Richie Akers

In honor of Mother’s Day on Sunday, you can catch a special event devoted to stories about moms and motherhood.

Giving Tree Theater will present “Word to Your Mother” on Saturday, May 13, at 8 p.m. The event is a new entry in “The Great Stories Series,” which also includes “A Show of Gratitude” in the run-up to Thanksgiving and “Roses and Thorns” around Valentine’s Day.

According to Heather Akers, co-founder of Giving Tree, the series has been gaining momentum. Submissions for “Word to Your Mother” were plentiful. “If we had used all the storytellers who submitted,” Akers says, “we would have had three hours of material.”

Twelve original stories will be told on Saturday night, including four that will feature two or more generations of a family sharing the stage. Live music will also be part of the mix.

While the theme of mothers and motherhood is the organizing principle, Akers often worries the Great Stories Series events won’t cohere. “I always worry about a throughline,” she says, “but there’s always been a magical synergy.”

Akers believes events like “Word to Your Mother” can and do inspire empathy and connection among the artists and the audiences. “I think that’s because we all have more in common than we think we do.”

Tickets for “Word to Your Mother” are $20 and are available at givingtreetheater.com and at the door.

Tags
, , ,

BUY HALF-PRICE GIFT CARDS

Generously offered by businesses in the Iowa City area

Add a comment

*Please complete all fields correctly

Little Village is supported by:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related Articles from Little Village

Historian Mike Zahs
Posted by genevieve-heinrich
‘Saving Brinton’ selected for AFI Docs Film Festival
Saving Brinton, a Northland Films documentary that was awarded an Iowa Arts Council grant last year, has just received an honor of another sort: The film has been invited to...
Posted by paul-osgerby
What happens when you take a joke to its grave? Find out Friday at Green Gravel Comedy Festival
Following comedy legend Andy Kaufman’s death in 1984, the character of Tony Clifton — the lounge singer with the pornstar moustache, known for his belligerence and berating his audience —...
Posted by rob-cline
Lindwall, Stewart take flight as Peter and Wendy in Theatre Cedar Rapids’ Peter Pan
The fairy dust does its job in the Theatre Cedar Rapids production of the musical version of 'Peter Pan.' Under the direction of Leslie Charipar, with musical direction by Benjamin...